Sept 19 Business sentiment among Asia's top
companies fell for the second straight quarter, dragged down by
export-orientated economies such as China and Japan, while
domestic spending helped boost Southeast Asia's outlook, a
Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.
Concerns over global demand are hurting Asia's export
engines, with autos, technology and shipping sectors among the
least upbeat in the survey. Sectors more exposed to domestic
growth were much more optimistic.
AIRLINES: LESS BULLISH (INDEX AT 67 VS 80 IN Q2)
Carriers were less optimistic in the third quarter about
their outlook. One of three respondents was positive and two
were neutral, compared with three positive and two neutral in
the previous three months. Global economic uncertainty was the
key concern cited by those surveyed, with two airlines pointing
to it as the main business risk, while the third cited fuel
price volatility.
AUTOS: OPTIMISM FADES (INDEX AT 50 VS 67 IN Q2)
All three auto companies surveyed had a neutral view on
their outlook, compared with three positive and six neutral in
the previous quarter. One company cited foreign exchange
volatility as the main business risk, while another cited global
economic uncertainty.
BUILDING: TURNS PESSIMISTIC (INDEX AT 33 VS 60 IN Q2)
Sentiment in the building sector turned pessimistic. One of
three companies surveyed responded negatively, while the other
two had a neutral view. In the previous quarter, two of five
companies surveyed were positive, two were neutral and one was
negative.
One company cited global economic uncertainty as the biggest
business risk. Australia's James Hardie Industries Ltd,
which was one of the three companies surveyed, said it saw
domestic uncertainty as the biggest risk.
FINANCIALS: LESS POSITIVE (INDEX AT 57 VS 67 IN Q2)
Banks and insurers were less positive on their outlook, with
10 of 14 surveyed holding a neutral view, three positive and one
negative. In the previous survey, 12 of the 30 companies
surveyed responded positively, while 16 were neutral and two
were negative.
Employment levels declined for five of the respondents and
stayed the same for eight and were higher for one. For most
participants in the survey, which included Thailand's Siam
Commercial Bank and Australia's Suncorp,
global economic uncertainty was the dominant concern.
FOOD: LESS BULLISH (INDEX AT 73 VS 81 IN Q2)
Food and drinks companies were slightly less bullish about
their outlook, with five of 11 surveyed responding positively
and the rest neutral. In the previous survey, 10 of 16 companies
polled were positive.
Companies in the Philippines and Indonesia were the most
upbeat, with two companies from each country reporting a
positive outlook. Four of the participants said rising costs
were the biggest risk to their businesses, while three cited
global economic uncertainty. Companies surveyed included
Jollibee Foods and Thai Union Frozen Products.
DRUGS: SLIGHTLY LESS BULLISH (INDEX AT 80 VS 83 IN Q2)
Three of five companies surveyed responded positively, while
the other two were neutral. Still, sentiment was slightly down
from the previous quarter when four of six companies surveyed
were positive. Two cited the global economy as the main concern,
while one said the biggest risk was foreign exchange volatility.
Companies responding included Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd
and India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.
PROPERTY: UPTICK IN SENTIMENT (INDEX AT 75 VS 55 in Q2)
Sentiment improved significantly with five of 10 surveyed
responding with a positive view and the others with a neutral
view. In the previous survey, seven of 10 firms had a neutral
view. Developers in Singapore and the Philippines were the most
bullish. Companies responding included Ayala and Ayala
Land of the Philippines and Goodman Group of Australia
.
RESOURCES: LESS UPBEAT (INDEX AT 63 VS 68 IN Q2)
Sentiment weakened among 19 resource firms surveyed, with
eight reporting a positive outlook and eight a neutral one. This
compares with 20 positive and 20 neutral out of 44 firms in the
previous quarter.
More than half the participants cited the global economy as
their main concern, while three cited rising costs. Companies
responding included Coal India Ltd, Japan's Nippon
Steel and Thailand's Banpu.
RETAIL: SENTIMENT WEAKENS (INDEX AT 50 VS 71 IN Q2)
Retail companies were less upbeat on their outlook, with
four of the eight companies surveyed holding a neutral view,
while two were positive and two were negative. This compares
with seven positive responses out of 12 companies surveyed in
the previous quarter.
Five companies were concerned about the global economy, and
one said rising costs were its biggest worry. Japan's Fast
Retailing, Aeon Group, Seven & I Holdings
and China's Galaxy Entertainment were among
the companies that took part in the survey.
SHIPPING: MIXED ON OUTLOOK (INDEX AT 50 VS 56 IN Q2)
The responses from shipping companies were mixed, with one
company holding a positive view, one neutral, and a third
negative. In the previous survey, five of eight companies were
neutral, two positive and one negative.
All three respondents, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
, Hutchison Port Holdings Trust and
Sembcorp Marine, were concerned about the global
economy.
TECHNOLOGY: LESS UPBEAT (INDEX AT 58 VS 68 IN Q2)
Technology firms were less optimistic. Thirteen of 18
companies polled were neutral about their outlook, four were
positive, and one was negative. In the last survey, 13 of 33
participants were positive and 19 were neutral.
All seven Japanese tech companies in the survey, including
Softbank and Canon, were neutral, as were the
two Indian and two Taiwanese tech companies that took part. The
world's economic health was the main concern for most companies.
Note:
** Companies sampled for the survey may change from one
quarter to the next.