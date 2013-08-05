By Stephen Aldred
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Aug 5 In three years, global private
equity firm KKR & Co has provided over $1.5 billion in
loans to companies in India, a business traditionally handled by
state-owned and private sector banks.
Encouraged by that success, KKR - which rose to prominence
with its hostile $25 billion takeover of U.S. food and tobacco
giant RJR Nabisco in 1989 - plans to expand the niche business
in China and across Asia.
The move by private equity into lending comes at a time when
buyout deals in Asia are few and far between and as traditional
banks retreat. Apollo Global Management, KKR and Olympus
Capital are raising credit funds as they seek out alternative
sources of income. At least $6.6 billion is being raised by 12
funds for investment in Asia, according to Private Equity
International and Thomson Reuters data.
At the same time, credit across Asia has grown tight,
leaving small businesses and family-owned firms short of capital
as the big banks focus their attention on top-tier clients.
The business model adopted by private equity in Asia is very
different to that in the United States and Europe, where private
equity makes its profits through large buyouts. In Asia, loans
as small as $50 million are a growing part of KKR's business as
it expands a model developed by its India head, Sanjay Nayar,
who was Citigroup's former Asia CEO.
"This country is going to take time to develop into a
sophisticated private equity market. There's no point in having
a single product strategy," said Nayar.
TARGET: CHINA
Big buyouts are rare in Asia, but the region's millions of
small entrepreneurs are starved of capital for businesses from
farming to software development. And powerful families that
dominate Asia's emerging economies are reluctant to sell stakes
in their businesses, but will take a loan.
The next wave of credit funds is expected to target China,
where global firms are studying a little-known, but high-risk
strategy that would allow them to get money into the mainland to
provide high-interest loans to China's cash-starved small- and
mid-sized business.
China's 4.3 million SMEs account for 60 percent of GDP and
75 percent of new jobs created in the country, but are forced to
use the so-called shadow banking system when they need funds - a
market that includes pawn shops, credit guarantee firms and
trust companies.
Shoreline Capital, with offices in the United States and
China, started by buying non-performing loans (NPLs) in China
and added lending when the supply of NPLs dried up in 2009 after
China flooded the market with fresh loans during the global
financial crisis.
"A lot of private companies were coming to us wanting debt
finance," said Ben Fanger, co-founder of Shoreline. "Even though
the government was flooding the market with loans it was going
predominantly to state-owned enterprises and government
projects."
SEEN AS SAVIOUR
Since Nayar joined in 2009, KKR has organised a series of
loan syndicates, putting $100 million of its balance sheet into
a total of $1.5 billion in loans.
Private equity in India lends through non-bank financial
companies (NBFCs), which are more flexible than banks. NBFCs can
give loans to buy land, to refinance real estate debt, or for a
company to buy out a private equity investor, areas that banks
find tough to lend to.
Top private equity funds can make internal return rates, a
measure of profitability, of 25 percent, but returns from credit
funds can be as low as 9 percent. Private equity firms like the
stable income stream though, and see lending as a way to open
doors to future buyout deals.
"There are huge opportunities for private equity and private
debt in India. Public markets are very shallow, and the banks
are undercapitalised," said Nayar.
Now KKR is raising a rupee credit fund of up to $400 million
- the Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund-1 - from Indian
insurance corporates and high net worth individuals, according
to sources with knowledge of the matter. In India, KKR has lent
money to large companies such as insurance-to-hospitals group
Max India Ltd, as well as to small growing companies.
Shoreline, which has provided credits to local government
projects and private companies, takes whole companies or real
estate projects as collateral in return for loans with interest
rates priced above 20 percent. The borrower gets the asset back
if they repay the loan.
Funds like Shoreline see themselves providing a lifeline to
SMEs, whose borrowing options have been cut by the credit
squeeze. Short-term borrowing costs in China recently jumped
when the central bank allowed interbank rates to surge, dealing
a further blow to companies in need of cash.
"These companies view us as their saviours," said
Shoreline's Fanger.
Shoreline funds make returns of over 20 percent, similar to
regular private equity funds. That's attracting others to study
the model.
Previously, offshore credit funds have played it safe in
China, lending only to the Hong Kong listed arms of Chinese
companies, which then funnel the money to subsidiaries in China.
But that business model does not tap the SME market, and fails
to generate the kind of returns that Shoreline makes.
NOT WITHOUT RISK
While the returns from SME lending are high, so are the
risks.
Carlyle, Asian Development Bank, GE Capital
and Citigroup Venture Capital invested more than $100 million in
Shenzhen-based loan guarantee company Credit Orienwise. By 2007,
the company was one of the biggest of its kind in China, and was
being lined up for an IPO.
But the investment unravelled. A Deloitte report from 2008
noted a Credit Orienwise general manager had disappeared, and
was suspected of forging documents and using the company seal to
grant unauthorised guarantees on third-party loans. The same
report noted Credit Orienwise had written down over half of $250
million in loans at the time. Investors never confirmed their
losses, and Carlyle still lists the company as an asset.
Fanger said Shoreline decided not to invest in loan
guarantee businesses because of problems assessing the risks -
yet the fund still faces risks.
A common fraud, said Fanger, is for entrepreneurs to strip
pledged assets out of one company and move them to another.
Shoreline's experience in suing hundreds of companies allows it
to write contracts it can enforce in China's courts.
"When you invest in something you don't understand, you end
up having companies defraud you, and poor structures that are
not enforceable," he said.