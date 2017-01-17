* Margins rise above $7/bbl, highest in more than 1 month
* Despite outages, enough fuel remains available to meet
demand
* Refinery outages hit crude demand just as OPEC cuts
production
By Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Jan 17 Several refineries in the
Middle East and Asia have shut down in the past week due to
fires and other technical problems, leading to a jump in profit
margins for facilities still operating.
The higher Asian refining margins have beat back concerns
that profits would fall as crude oil prices gained as the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and
non-OPEC producers began to implement their agreed production
cuts from January to reduce global oversupply.
Besides the fires and other shutdowns, maintenance and
repairs at refineries in Indonesia by Pertamina and
in Singapore by Royal Dutch Shell have further boosted
oil product margins.
"Margins will be supported as these outages will affect the
ability of the region to stock up before maintenance picks up in
March," said Nevyn Nah, a fuel analyst at Energy Aspects in
Singapore.
Profits for processing a barrel of Dubai crude at a
Singapore refinery DUB-SIN-REF jumped to $7.64 a barrel on
Jan. 16, the highest since Nov. 30, Reuters data showed.
Operators that had to shut fire-hit or other units include
the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Russia's
Rosneft, as well as India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp
Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd.
ADNOC said on Monday it will restart its Ruwais west
refinery within 48 hours, with the impact from the fire limited
to propylene production.
Rosneft has restarted its fire-hit plant at its Tuapse oil
refinery, and Shell said there was no impact on operations at
its Pulau Bukom site in Singapore as a chemical leak happened at
a unit undergoing planned maintenance.
HPCL is restarting a fire-hit crude unit in two to three
days, and BPCL said production at its Kochi refinery has not
been affected by a minor fire on Jan. 10.
Still, the shutdowns have resulted in delays of several fuel
deliveries, including diesel, according to trading sources with
knowledge of the matter.
"Lower supplies due to these disruptions have already pushed
the Asian naphtha and fuel oil cracks up in the last week or
two," said Suresh Sivanandam, senior research refinery and
chemical analyst in Singapore at consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
Despite the outages, traders said there was no real supply
shortfall so far, thanks to high fuel stockpiles.
Aggregate oil product stocks in key areas like the United
States, Europe, Singapore and Japan rose by more than 21 million
barrels last week, the biggest weekly increase since January
2007, according to energy consultancy FGE.
Thus, although some of the refineries have started to return
to operation, the unexpected closures have mainly increased the
availability of crude for Asia buyers despite the OPEC cuts.
ADNOC, for instance, has offered into the spot market
supplies of its flagship Murban crude usually processed at its
Ruwais plant, despite cutting its output as part of the OPEC-led
effort to reduce supplies and prop up prices.
Brent crude futures, international benchmark for oil
prices, have shed more than 4 percent in value since an early
January peak, as doubts over compliance with the announced cuts
prevail, and as crude demand takes a short-term hit.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan; Additional
reporting by Seng Li Peng and Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by
Henning Gloystein and Tom Hogue)