* Arab Extra Light crude supplies to Asia up after field
expansion
* At least two Asian refiners to lift more Saudi oil in July
* Abu Dhabi Murban and Russian ESPO crude under pressure
By Florence Tan and Osamu Tsukimori
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, June 30 Saudi Arabia will
supply more Arab Extra Light crude to at least two buyers in
Asia in July, four sources familiar with the matter said on
Thursday, as the top oil exporter ramps up shipments in a bid to
claim a bigger share of the Asian market.
Saudi Arabia has traditionally accounted for most of the
crude imports by Asia, the world's biggest oil consuming region,
but recently its position has been challenged with Russia
overtaking it as China's top supplier in the past three months.
The kingdom, however, has responded by pumping and shipping
more following an oilfield expansion, a move that traders say
could pressure rival producers - such as the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) and Russia - and knock down prices in Asia.
In fact, state oil giant Saudi Aramco has already found
buyers for its additional output in July, with some customers in
Asia lifting 10 percent more than contracted volumes, the
sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The OPEC kingpin kept the official selling price (OSP) for
Arab Extra Light unchanged in July, contrary to expectations for
a hike, to accommodate a 33 percent rise in output from an
expansion at the Shaybah oilfield.
"They are really pushing hard," a trader with a North Asian
refiner said.
Saudi Arabia could next cut OSPs for August to retain its
competitive edge over rivals during what is expected to be a
season for weak demand in Asia as several refineries shut for
maintenance in the third quarter.
Already, a near doubling of Asia's crude benchmark Dubai
DUB-1M-A from the first quarter has depressed Asian refining
margins. The resultant low demand has hit values
for rival light grades like UAE's Murban and Russian ESPO.
"UAE would be most affected if Saudi boosted sales," a
second Asian crude buyer said.
Murban MUR-1Madn- cargoes loading in August sold at
discounts against their OSP, while ESPO premiums ESPO-DUB were
mostly below $2 a barrel against Dubai quotes, the lowest in at
least eight months.
"China used to be the biggest buyer (of ESPO crude) but they
have slowed down a lot," a Singapore-based trader said.
(Reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE, Osamu Tsukimori in
TOKYO and Jane Chung in SEOUL; Editing by Himani Sarkar)