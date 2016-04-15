SINGAPORE, April 15 (IFR) - Asian credit downgrades have increased on a scale not seen in years, putting pressure on bond prices as more issuers head towards junk ratings.

Downgrades in Asia ex-Japan across all three major agencies outnumber upgrades five to one in the first quarter of 2016, the worst ratio since 2009, according to a Deutsche Bank report this week.

Moody's Investors Service said the quarter registered the highest number of negative rating actions since 2011.

"The number of negative rating actions is significantly higher than the number of positive actions for Asia ex-Japan," said Clara Lau, a group credit officer at Moody's.

"Our rating trend tracker shows the proportion of positive versus negative actions, and that is as low as 0.01 in the first quarter."

In the first quarter of this year, Standard & Poor's made eight upgrades in Asia Pacific, compared to 48 downgrades, a ratio of 0.17. That compares to a ratio of 0.57 in the first quarter of last year and 0.37 for the whole of 2015.

Fitch Solutions recorded six upgrades and 23 downgrades in Asia Pacific so far this year, but that drops to four upgrades and 23 downgrades if Japan is excluded.

"On our calculations, we've had negative actions of 232 in 2016 (outlooks, reviews, downgrades) against just 28 positive," said Owen Gallimore, corporate credit analyst at ANZ, who called the number of downward moves in Asia ex-Japan "unprecedented".

He noted that 163 of the negative actions were concentrated in China. As a result, Chinese corporate credits had underperformed, especially those with Triple B ratings, said Gallimore.

At the beginning of March, Moody's changed the outlook on China's Aa3 government rating to negative from stable, citing a fall in reserves due to capital outflows, and the challenges of imposing necessary economic reforms. Later the same month, S&P did the same with its AA- rating.

The move also led to negative actions on Chinese companies, the ratings of which were linked to that of the sovereign, but Moody's analyst Lau said that the agency's rating trend tracker would only rise to 0.02 if those companies were disregarded, pointing to broader weaknesses.

"Some of the credits were China or Hong Kong names, but there were also some in commodities or mining that have been hit by the commodities downturn and their China dependence," said Terry Chan, S&P corporate ratings head of research. "All of the players in the market were shocked by how sharply prices fell." Heavy metal

Moody's Lau said companies in metals and mining had done "much worse than expected", and those in oil and gas, and related services, had also suffered. "We think they are not facing a cyclical downturn, but protracted industry structural change," she said.

Other weaknesses have taken longer to feed through to ratings. "There is a lag between economics and credit," said S&P's Chan. "We start to see credit deterioration six to 24 months after an economic slowdown, after companies try to work their way through the downturn."

An asset manager said the negative backdrop was not discouraging him from buying lower-rated names.

"We are value-driven and the market usually moves ahead of downgrades anyway," he said. "It doesn't bother us."

Nevertheless, some of the rating moves still surprised investors, especially when some of the downgrades were bigger than expected.

"The rating agencies are catching up and now they are cutting ratings by two to three notches in one go," said Harsh Agarwal, head of Asian credit research at Deutsche Bank. "When you downgrade by two to three notches, that moves bond prices."

On April 11, S&P downgraded Evergrande Real Estate by two notches to B-, following weak results, causing its dollar bonds due 2020 to drop two points that day.

In March, Moody's downgraded Vedanta Resources by three notches, slashing its senior unsecured rating to Caa1 from B1 and prompting a five-point drop across its curve. Many real-money investors are not permitted to hold paper that has a rating of Triple C from two agencies. So, if one rating is downgraded to that level, some investors will tend to sell before a second agency lowers its rating. Fallen angels

Rating downgrades have had more impact when they have caused issuers to drop to high yield from investment grade, earning them the title of "fallen angels". Some investors have mandates restricting them to holding only high-grade credit, meaning they need to sell any bonds with a junk rating.

"We've had an unprecedented 19 credits impacted in the crossover/fallen angel space," said ANZ's Gallimore, citing issuers like Greenland Group, Dalian Wanda Commercial, Bank of India and SK E&S.

"Fallen-angel panic has fed through to bond prices, with, for example, the low BBB developers gapping 100bp-150bp wider. The post-Chinese New Year firm markets and laggard bid have calmed things down, and the market has better priced the idiosyncratic fallen-angel risks from the original generic sell-off, but the mark-to-market volatility has been too much for much of the street and investors."

Deutsche's Agarwal warned that the trend for downgrades could have a big impact in the bank capital sector, where some paper had the lowest investment-grade rating.

"Chinese bank Tier 2 paper is rated around Baa3," he said. "If Moody's were to downgrade Tier 2 ratings to high yield, you could see some pain there."

Moody's Lau warned that more downgrades were expected in Asia, though probably on a smaller scale. "There will probably not be as many this quarter, but the overall trend is pointing down because we have a lot of ratings with negative implications," she said. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Steve Garton)