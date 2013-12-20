HONG KONG, Dec 20 UBS AG led underwriting rankings in Asia Pacific ex-Japan equity capital markets in 2013. Volumes for the industry fell for a third consecutive year, down 5 percent from 2012 to $163.9 billion, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. Proceeds from initial public offerings rose 2.3 percent to $40.6 billion as a surge in new listings in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong helped offset weaker markets in Malaysia and South Korea and the lack of deals in mainland China. Following is a list of the region's top equity capital market underwriters in 2013 and the estimated fees earned on deals. Bank Deal volume Change Rank Rank (in $ mln) from 2012 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------------- UBS 18,412 14.1 pct 1 1 Goldman Sachs 16,169 15.0 pct 2 2 Credit Suisse 7,421 12.4 pct 3 8 Morgan Stanley 7,308 -34.3 pct 4 4 JPMorgan 6,802 -26.6 pct 5 5 Deutsche Bank 6,156 -24.7 pct 6 6 Citigroup 5,443 -58.4 pct 7 3 Macquarie 5,339 109.3 pct 8 15 CICC 4,267 57.6 pct 9 14 BofA Merrill Lynch 3,963 -44.0 pct 10 7 Source: Thomson Reuters --------------------------------------------------------------- Bank 2013 fees Change (in $ mln) from 2012 --------------------------------------------------------------- UBS 220.9 27.3 pct Goldman Sachs 173.8 96.5 pct JPMorgan 150.3 25.6 pct Credit Suisse 139.9 53.5 pct Morgan Stanley 121.3 62.7 pct Macquarie 120.2 66.7 pct CITIC Group 108.7 -39.4 pct Deutsche Bank 97.9 5.3 pct CICC 86.7 34.7 pct Citigroup 85.1 -13.4 pct Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)