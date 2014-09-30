HONG KONG, Sept 30 Goldman Sachs led
underwriting rankings in Asia Pacific ex-Japan equity capital
markets (ECM) in the first nine months of 2014, preliminary data
released by Thomson Reuters showed. ECM deal volumes rose 20.4
percent from the same period in 2013 to $146.8 billion,
according to the data.
Proceeds from initial public offerings led the ECM
expansion, surging 80 percent to $40.2 billion on increased
activity in Hong Kong and Australia and as new listings resumed
in China after a hiatus of more than one year.
Following is a list of the region's top ECM underwriters in
the first nine months of the year and the estimated fees earned
on deals.
Bank Deal volume Change Rank Rank
(in $ mln) from Q3/2013 2014 2013
---------------------------------------------------------------
Goldman Sachs 11,948 -5.8 pct 1 2
UBS 9,724 -38.2 pct 2 1
Morgan Stanley 7,680 77.9 pct 3 5
Citigroup 7,215 90.4 pct 4 8
China Securities Co. 5,805 119.0 pct 5 14
Bank of America 5,363 57.8 pct 6 10
CITIC 4,883 62.4 pct 7 12
Credit Suisse 4,696 16.0 pct 8 7
Macquarie 4,599 27.3 pct 9 9
JPMorgan 4,212 -9.3 pct 10 3
Source: Thomson Reuters
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bank Q3/2014 fees Change
(in $ mln) from Q3/2013
---------------------------------------------------------------
UBS 190.2 31.3 pct
Goldman Sachs 190.1 91.7 pct
Credit Suisse 171.9 133.4 pct
Morgan Stanley 158.5 213.3 pct
CITIC Group 150.4 85.6 pct
Citigroup 138.1 150.8 pct
JPMorgan 136.9 76.0 pct
Deutsche Bank 110.5 95.7 pct
China Securities Co. 104.6 58.9 pct
Guotai Junan Securities 101.9 161.5 pct
Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)