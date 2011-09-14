MANILA, Sept 14 The Asian Development Bank
trimmed most of its 2011 and 2012 growth forecasts for the
region while noting that Asia's emerging economies are showing
resilience in the face of the darkening global environment.
Fundamentals including sound budgets and high reserves offer
a buffer for emerging economies, but there is no room for
complacency, the Manila-based ADB warned in the update of its
Asian Development Outlook on Wednesday.
The update of the Development Outlook, which was released in
April, includes increases in inflation forecasts for this year.
An easing of inflation pressures could be temporary if
global growth picks up, and authorities have to be ready to
resume tightening monetary policy. Volatility in capital flows
will complicate policymaking, the ADB said.
Despite global woes, growth will remain healthy across the
region, the ADB said. Developing Asia -- made up of 45 countries
in Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia and the
Pacific -- is expected to grow 7.5 percent in 2011 and 2012.
That is down from April forecasts of 7.8 and 7.7 percent
respectively, and growth of 9.0 percent in 2010.
INFLATION, FLOWS
ADB President Haruhiko Kuroda noted the tentative recovery
in major industrial economies earlier this year had been
undermined by the ratings downgrade of the United States,
Europe's debt problems and Japan's triple disaster in March.
"Yet developing Asia's economies are continuing their steady
growth," he said.
"Although led by the People's Republic of China and India,
momentum is felt across the whole region."
The ADB said China is expected to grow 9.3 percent in 2011
and 9.1 percent next year, compared with the April forecasts of
9.6 and 9.2 respectively. India is now likely to grow 7.9
percent and 8.3 percent - lower than forecasts made in April of
8.2 percent for this year and 8.8 percent for 2012.
In parts of Asia, inflation concerns have eased as commodity
prices have come off their 2011 peaks and worries about the
global economy have grown. But the ADB said the prices could
spurt higher again.
Inflation across the region was forecast at 5.8 percent this
year, compared with the April projection of 5.3 percent, while
the outlook for 2012 was unchanged at 4.6 percent.
"If commodity prices resume their climb and the current
weakness in the global recovery turns out to be temporary,
regional central banks will have to speed up the process of
monetary tightening, especially where inflation is already
high," the ADB said.
Many of Asia's central banks have paused their rate-hiking
cycles as global uncertainties grow. China may put further
tightening on hold after inflation abated somewhat in August
while some analysts say India is expected to hike rates only
once more by year-end as output growth falters.
The ADB said allowing some exchange rate appreciation could
help contain inflation by lowering import prices, and that could
be combined with temporary capital controls designed to curb
unwanted hot money flows which have been preventing some
policymakers from raising rates in the inflation fight.
"With real interest rates having turned negative in several
countries, more monetary tightening is necessary to control
inflation both over the next 2 years and the medium term, when
the global economy will regain momentum," the ADB said.
The outlook for capital flows was uncertain, according to
the ADB. It said that while Asia's strong economies and higher
interest rates attract capital, in times when risk aversion
rises, investors tend to retreat to advanced economies, so
policymakers needed to prepare for volatility.
Inflows to Asia have moderated as concerns over the global
economy have grown this year, the ADB said.
There were two main concerns about a surge in short-term
flows. First, cash flowing in can complicate efforts to cool
economies, and can weaken the effectiveness of monetary policy.
Second, inflows can be followed by a destabilising reversal of
cash.
"Regional policy makers may therefore find it appropriate to
use well-targeted measures to improve their financial
supervision and regulatory rules, as the recent short-term flows
are dominated by those coming through the banking channels," the
ADB said.
(Reporting by John Mair; Editing by Richard Borsuk)