(Adds quotes from ADB chief economist, updates throughout)
* ADB trims Asian growth forecasts amid global woes
* ADB warns Greek default could trigger fresh crisis
* China not likely to see a hard landing
By John Mair and James Pomfret
MANILA/HONG KONG, Sept 14 Asia's emerging
economies will grow robustly into 2012, led once again by China,
although troubles in the United States, Europe and Japan will
clip their momentum, the Asian Development Bank said in an
updated economic outlook released on Wednesday
The resilience of the region, which has led the world since
the 2008/09 global financial crisis, means policymakers cannot
relax in the fight against inflation even as global growth
concerns overtake price pressures as the dominant economic risk.
That will keep investors edgy and capital flows in Asia
volatile -- both inflows on the region's outperformance and the
chance of a sudden withdrawal if risk appetite is pared, the ADB
said in its Asian Development Outlook 2011 Update.
Despite global woes, growth will remain healthy across the
region, the ADB said. Developing Asia -- made up of 45 countries
in Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia and the
Pacific -- is expected to grow 7.5 percent in 2011 and 2012.
That is down from April forecasts of 7.8 and 7.7 percent
respectively, and growth of 9.0 percent in 2010.
Changyong Rhee, the ADB's chief economist, said while the
forecasts did not assume a "doomsday" scenario of a Greek
default, such a development could trigger something akin to the
2008/09 financial crisis, with the world's ability to rebound
much diminished from before.
"If it does happen this time, I don't think there's room for
the U.S. and Europe to bail out their banks again and (to
engage) in fiscal expansion, so only the one side expansion of
Asia . I believe is not enough to save the world," Rhee said in
at a media conference in Hong Kong.
A BUFFER FOR EMERGING ECONOMIES
For now, though, Asia's robust fundamentals including sound
budgets and high reserves would offer a buffer, but there was no
room for complacency, the Manila-based ADB warned.
Rhee said Asia and China's purchases of distressed European
sovereign debt could play an important symbolic role in calming
roiled markets, given the region's dependence on Western demand
for exports and capital inflows.
"We are now proud how Asian economies can now play some
roles in stabilizing the global financial market. Actually it's
not just good for the European countries, but also it's good for
the Asian economies," he said.
The tentative recovery in major industrial economies had
been undermined by the ratings downgrade of the United States,
Europe's debt problems and Japan's triple disaster in March, ADB
President Haruhiko Kuroda said, but noted the region's economies
were still growing led by India and China.
The ADB said China is expected to grow 9.3 percent in 2011
and 9.1 percent next year, compared with its April forecasts of
9.6 and 9.2 respectively. India is now likely to grow 7.9
percent and 8.3 percent - lower than forecasts made in April of
8.2 percent for this year and 8.8 percent for 2012.
In parts of Asia, inflation concerns have eased as commodity
prices have come off their 2011 peaks while worries about the
global economy have grown. But the ADB said the prices could
spurt higher again and further policy tightening may be needed.
Inflation across the region was forecast at 5.8 percent this
year, compared with the April projection of 5.3 percent, while
the outlook for 2012 was unchanged at 4.6 percent.
"If commodity prices resume their climb and the current
weakness in the global recovery turns out to be temporary,
regional central banks will have to speed up the process of
monetary tightening, especially where inflation is already
high," the ADB said.
PAUSE IN RATE-HIKING
Many of Asia's central banks have paused their rate-hiking
cycles as global uncertainties grow. China may put further
tightening on hold after inflation abated somewhat in August
while some analysts say India is expected to hike rates only
once more by year-end as output growth falters.
The ADB's Rhee didn't see a hard landing for China, but
added the People's Bank of China might become less aggressive on
monetary policy in coming months given the global uncertainty.
The ADB said allowing some exchange rate appreciation could
help contain inflation by lowering import prices, and that could
be combined with temporary capital controls designed to curb
unwanted hot money flows which have been preventing some
policymakers from raising rates in the inflation fight.
"With real interest rates having turned negative in several
countries, more monetary tightening is necessary to control
inflation both over the next 2 years and the medium term, when
the global economy will regain momentum," the ADB said.
Inflows to Asia have moderated as concerns over the global
economy have grown this year, the ADB said.
There were two main concerns about a surge in short-term
flows. First, cash flowing in can complicate efforts to cool
economies, and can weaken the effectiveness of monetary policy.
Second, inflows can be followed by a destabilising reversal.
"Regional policy makers may therefore find it appropriate to
use well-targeted measures to improve their financial
supervision and regulatory rules, as the recent short-term flows
are dominated by those coming through the banking channels," the
ADB said.
(Reporting by John Mair; Editing by Richard Borsuk)