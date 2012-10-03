* Cuts 2012 developing Asia GDP f'cast to 6.1 pct vs 6.9 pct
* Sees China growing 7.7 pct in 2012 vs pvs 8.5 pct estimate
* Sees India's 2012 growth at 5.6 pct vs pvs 7.0 pct f'cast
By Rosemarie Francisco
MANILA, Oct 3 The Asian Development Bank cut
most of its 2012 and 2013 growth estimates for developing Asia
on Wednesday as a slump in global demand weighs on the region's
powerhouses China and India and on its other export-dependent
economies.
The ADB cut its GDP growth estimate for China by nearly 1
percentage point to 7.7 percent from the previous 8.5 percent,
warning that risks to the world's second-largest economy were
likely to intensify in the short run given bleak global demand
and the uncertain outlook for its largest trading partners.
But it believed China would still be able to avoid a hard
economic landing, given that policymakers in Beijing have
considerable scope for further stimulus measures.
"The global slump in demand, especially from Europe, will
remain a serious drag on growth in the near term," ADB Chief
Economist Changyong Rhee said in a news release as the
Manila-based bank released an update of its regional outlook.
"The government has the means to cushion the economy from
global turmoil, however. Its strong fiscal position, receding
inflation and expansionary policy measures should ensure a soft
economic landing, but it needs to expedite its effort to
diversify the source of growth and strengthen structural reforms
for inclusive growth."
Highlighting the extent of China's slowdown, an official
survey also released on Wednesday indicated its normally robust
services sector lost considerable momentum in September, with a
key activity index falling to near two-year lows, as slow growth
in manufacturing began to feed through to the rest of the
economy.
The euro zone's unresolved sovereign debt crisis and the
United States' looming fiscal cliff were the biggest risks to
the regional growth outlook, with Asia's most open economies
particularly vulnerable to spillover effects, the ADB warned.
The risk of rapid reversals in capital flows to developing
Asia also remained a concern, although the region's capital
markets have not shown excessive volatility, it added.
Still, most countries in the region have enough room to use
monetary and fiscal policy tools if necessary to protect
domestic growth, with inflation expected to be slower than
earlier anticipated this year and the next, the ADB said.
The region must brace itself for a prolonged period of
moderate expansion after years of rapid growth, the bank said.
Developing Asia - comprised of 45 countries in Central,
East, South, and Southeast Asia and the Pacific - is now
forecast to grow 6.1 percent this year and 6.7 percent in 2013.
The figures are substantially slower than April estimates of
6.9 percent and 7.3 percent respectively, and last year's 7.2
percent expansion.
CHINA, INDIA SLOWDOWNS
As China struggles with slower investment and weaker demand
at home and abroad, the ADB also cut its 2013 growth forecast
for the country to 8.1 percent from the previous 8.7 percent.
Growth in India is expected to hit 5.6 percent and 6.7
percent in 2012 and 2013, weaker than previous forecasts of 7.0
percent and 7.5 percent, respectively, as it battles
persistently high inflation, a large fiscal deficit and weaker
consumption.
East Asia will remain the region's fastest-growing area,
although it will not be immune to the overall deceleration in
the region, the ADB said.
The bank kept its 2012 growth forecast of 5.2 percent for
Southeast Asia, lifted in part by recovery efforts in Thailand
from last year's flooding, and higher state spending in Malaysia
and the Philippines.
But cracks are beginning to show in Southeast Asia as the
global slowdown wears on. Indonesia, the region's largest
economy, reported on Monday that exports and imports fell the
most in three years in August.
The ADB urged Asian economies to diversify their growth
drivers and capitalise on its booming service industries, as
seen in India and the Philippines, to sustain domestic growth
during times of prolonged weakness in external demand.
The development lender said policies such as education
reform, improved infrastructure and easier regulation geared
towards boosting the services sector - now contributing nearly
half of the region's GDP and employing 34 percent of developing
Asia's workers in 2009 - would help lift productivity and
promote inclusive growth.