(Repeats for wider distribution; no changes to text)
MANILA, Dec 3 The Asian Development Bank has
raised its 2015 economic growth forecast for China slightly,
supporting expectations the world's second largest economy will
avert a hard landing this year.
China's economy is now expected to clock growth of 6.9
percent in 2015, up from a previously expected 6.8 percent, the
ADB said in its outlook update released on Thursday. The agency
maintained its 2016 forecast for growth at 6.7 percent.
"Despite an ongoing housing overhang and excess industrial
capacity, China's economy has remained resilient, supported
primarily by private consumption and services," ADB said in a
statement, adding fiscal and monetary stimulus measures should
continue to provide support.
The Manila-based lender maintained its growth projections
for developing Asia at 5.8 percent in 2015 and 6.0 percent in
2016, a testament to the region's resilience to continued
weakness in advanced economies.
"The region's growth is supported by vibrant private
consumption in China and expanded industrial production in India
and other countries," said ADB chief economist Shang-Jin Wei.
The region, which groups 45 countries in Asia-Pacific, grew
6.2 percent in 2014.
The ADB kept its growth forecast for India unchanged at 7.4
percent for this year and 7.8 percent for next year.
It lowered its growth outlook for Central Asia to 3.2
percent from 3.3 percent for 2015 and 3.7 percent from 4.2
percent for 2016, but maintained estimates for East Asia and
South Asia.
Southeast Asia is still seen growing 4.4 percent this year
and 4.9 percent next year even as the ADB downgraded its growth
forecast for Indonesia, due to slow government spending and weak
exports.
Inflation in developing Asia in 2016 is now forecast to be
slightly lower at 2.7 percent, compared with the 3.0 percent
seen in September.
The report is available on the ADB's website www.adb.org
GDP GROWTH, pct Actual --Forecast--
Subregion/
Economy 2014 2015 2016
------------ -----------
Date of Forecast Dec Sept Dec Sept
CENTRAL ASIA 5.1 3.2 3.3 3.7 4.2
EAST ASIA 6.5 6.0 6.0 6.0 6.0
China 7.3 6.9 6.8 6.7 6.7
SOUTH ASIA 6.7 6.9 6.9 7.3 7.3
India 7.3 7.4 7.4 7.8 7.8
SOUTHEAST ASIA 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.9 4.9
Indonesia 5.0 4.8 4.9 5.3 5.4
Malaysia 6.0 4.7 4.7 4.9 4.9
Philippines 6.1 5.9 6.0 6.3 6.3
Singapore 2.9 2.0 2.1 2.3 2.5
Thailand 0.9 2.7 2.7 3.8 3.8
Vietnam 6.0 6.5 6.5 6.6 6.6
THE PACIFIC 6.7 6.3 6.7 3.8 3.9
________________________________________________________________
DEVELOPING ASIA 6.2 5.8 5.8 6.0 6.0
Major Industrialized
Countries 1.4 1.8 1.9 2.0 2.3
INFLATION, pct Actual --Forecast--
Subregion/
Economy 2014 2015 2016
----------- ----------
Date of forecast Dec Sept Dec Sept
CENTRAL ASIA 5.7 6.8 8.1 8.4 7.5
EAST ASIA 1.9 1.4 1.4 1.8 2.1
China 2.0 1.5 1.5 1.8 2.2
SOUTH ASIA 6.2 4.9 5.0 5.5 5.5
India 5.9 5.0 5.0 5.5 5.5
SOUTHEAST ASIA 4.1 2.8 3.0 3.2 3.3
Indonesia 6.4 6.4 6.7 4.8 5.1
Malaysia 3.1 2.4 2.4 2.9 2.9
Philippines 4.1 1.6 2.0 3.0 3.0
Singapore 1.0 -0.5 -0.2 0.5 1.0
Thailand 1.9 -0.9 -0.7 1.5 1.5
Vietnam 4.1 0.9 0.9 4.0 4.0
THE PACIFIC 3.2 4.1 4.2 4.4 4.4
______________________________________________________________
DEVELOPING ASIA 3.0 2.3 2.3 2.7 3.0
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Additional reporting by Erik dela
Cruz; Editing by Sam Holmes)