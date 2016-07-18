MANILA, July 18 The Asian Development Bank on Monday lowered its growth forecast for developing Asia this year, citing the slowing U.S. economy, and near-term market shocks from Britain's Brexit vote.

Developing Asia, which groups 45 countries in the Asia Pacific region, is now expected to expand 5.6 percent this year, slightly weaker than a March forecast of 5.7 percent, the ADB said in a supplement to its Asian Development Outlook 2016.

The Manila-based lending body kept its 2017 growth estimate for the region at 5.7 percent, however. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)