MANILA, Sept 14 The Asian Development Bank (ADB)
released the update of its 2011 outlook for 45 economies in
Developing Asia, which spans the Pacific to Central Asia.
The report is available on the ADB's website www.adb.org
For a related story, see
GDP GROWTH, pct Actual --Forecast--
Subregion/Economy 2010 2011 2012
Sep Apr Sep Apr
CENTRAL ASIA 6.6 6.1 (6.7) 6.6 (6.9)
EAST ASIA 9.6 8.1 (8.4) 8.0 (8.1)
China 10.3 9.3 (9.6) 9.1 (9.2)
South Korea 6.2 4.3 (4.6) 4.3 (4.6)
SOUTH ASIA 7.9 7.2 (7.5) 7.7 (8.1)
India 8.5 7.9 (8.2) 8.3 (8.8)
SOUTHEAST ASIA 7.9 5.4 (5.5) 5.6 (5.7)
Indonesia 6.1 6.6 (6.4) 6.8 (6.7)
Malaysia 7.2 4.8 (5.3) 5.1 (5.3)
Philippines 7.6 4.7 (5.0) 5.1 (5.3)
Singapore 14.5 5.5 (5.5) 4.8 (4.8)
Thailand 7.8 4.0 (4.5) 4.5 (4.8)
Vietnam 6.8 5.8 (6.1) 6.5 (6.7)
THE PACIFIC 5.7 6.4 (6.3) 5.5 (5.4)
_____________________________________________________________
DEVELOPING ASIA 9.0 7.5 (7.8) 7.5 (7.7)
INFLATION, pct Actual --Forecast--
Subregion/Economy 2010 2011 2012
Sep Apr Sep Apr
CENTRAL ASIA 7.2 8.6 (8.2) 8.2 (6.6)
EAST ASIA 3.1 4.9 (4.3) 3.8 (3.9)
China 3.3 5.3 (4.6) 4.2 (4.2)
South Korea 2.9 4.4 (3.5) 3.0 (3.0)
SOUTH ASIA 9.5 9.1 (8.7) 6.9 (7.3)
India 9.6 8.5 (7.8) 6.0 (6.5)
SOUTHEAST ASIA 4.0 5.4 (5.1) 4.4 (4.2)
Indonesia 5.1 5.6 (6.3) 5.4 (5.8)
Malaysia 1.7 3.4 (3.0) 3.0 (3.0)
Philippines 3.8 4.9 (4.9) 4.3 (4.3)
Singapore 2.8 4.3 (3.2) 2.4 (2.0)
Thailand 3.2 3.8 (3.5) 3.2 (3.0)
Vietnam 9.2 18.7 (13.3) 11.0 (6.8)
THE PACIFIC 5.7 8.3 (6.5) 5.9 (5.6)
_____________________________________________________________
AVERAGE 4.4 (5.3) (4.6)
Source: ADB's Asian Development Outlook 2011 Update
Central Asia: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan
East Asia: China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Mongolia, Taiwan
South Asia: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India,
Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka
Southeast Asia: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia,
Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam
Pacific: Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, Cook Islands,
Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia,
Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu
(Compiled by John Mair)