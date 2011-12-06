MANILA, Dec 5 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) released its Asian Economic Monitor on Tuesday, covering the emerging East Asian economies.

The report is also available on the ADB's website: www.adb.org

For a related story, see

Following are the ADB's updated forecasts for growth in 2011 and 2012, with some historical data. The figures in brackets are the forecasts made by the ADB in September.

GDP GROWTH (percent per year)

2008 2009 2010 2011 2012

fcast done in:

Dec Sept Dec Sept

EMERGING EAST ASIA 6.8 5.8 9.4 7.5 (7.6) 7.2 (7.5)

China 9.6 9.2 10.4 9.3 (9.3) 8.8 (9.1)

ASEAN 4.3 1.3 7.9 4.8 (5.4) 5.3 (5.6)

Indonesia 6.0 4.6 6.1 6.6 (6.6) 6.5 (6.8)

Malaysia 4.8 -1.6 7.2 4.8 (4.8) 4.7 (5.1)

Philippines 4.2 1.1 7.6 3.7 (4.7) 4.8 (5.1)

Thailand 2.5 -2.3 7.8 2.0 (4.0) 4.5 (4.5)

Vietnam 6.3 5.3 6.8 5.8 (5.8) 6.3 (6.5)

NEWLY INDUSTRIALISED

ECONOMIES 1.9 -0.6 8.2 4.2 (4.7) 4.0 (4.5)

Hong Kong 2.3 -2.7 7.0 5.0 (5.5) 4.0 (4.7)

South Korea 2.3 0.3 6.2 3.7 (4.3) 3.9 (4.3)

Singapore 1.5 -0.8 14.5 5.1 (5.5) 4.0 (4.8)

Taiwan 0.7 -1.8 10.7 4.6 (4.8) 4.1 (4.7)

Source: ADB's Asia Economic Monitor Update December 2011.

ASEAN is made up of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Emerging East Asia is ASEAN plus China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea.

Myanmar is excluded from the emerging East Asia and ASEAN figures because weights are unavailable, the ADB said. (Reporting by John Mair; Editing by Kim Coghill)