By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI Oct 17 Asian countries will not
become high-income economies unless domestic demand is made a
main driver of growth, the president of the Asian Development
Bank said on Monday.
"The biggest challenge is moving from resource-driven growth
dependent on cheap labour and resources, to growth based on high
productivity and innovation," Haruhiko Kuroda said at a
conference in New Delhi.
Last month, World Bank President Robert Zoellick warned
China could fall into the "middle-income trap," where national
productivity and income growth stall after per capita income
hits $3,000 to $6,000.
A similar situation happened in Latin America in the 1980s
and 1990s, where export and investment-driven growth did not
translate into vibrant domestic markets, resulting in
stagnation.
By 2050, Asia faces two growth scenarios, Kuroda said, one
in which it accounts for about half of the global GDP, with per
capita income rising to the current level of Europe and another
in which Asia's per capita income remains at barely half of its
potential.
Kuroda also warned rising food prices remain a problem for
the poor in Asia.
Volatile food costs are a major driver on inflation in Asia,
where policymakers are trying to fight slowing growth without
spurring consumer prices.
Speaking at the same meeting, India's finance minister
Pranab Mukherjee said that with quality infrastructure, his
country could achieve growth of up to 9 percent in the
medium-to-long term.
Growth has slowed to around 8 percent in India, as Asia's
third-largest economy battles with high inflation and headwinds
from debt woes in the United States and Europe.
"In the medium-to-long term, India remains firmly on a high
GDP growth path of 8.5-9 percent," Mukherjee said in a
statement.
