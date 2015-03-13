* Asian banks easing even as U.S. Fed prepares to tighten
By Vidya Ranganathan
SINGAPORE, March 13 Asian central banks are
running their own race on monetary policy for the first time in
decades, cutting interest rates with a breezy confidence that is
absent from other big emerging markets, thanks largely to weak
oil prices.
As recently as 2013, when the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted
that it would start tapering its loose money policy, which would
typically suck capital out of emerging markets and into dollar
assets, Asian central banks rushed to raise rates to keep hold
of that money.
But now, even with a U.S. rate rise looming, central banks
in the region, including those in Singapore, China, India and
Indonesia, have on eight occasions this year announced
unexpected easing measures.
Thailand and South Korea joined in with surprise rate cuts
this week, and most of the central banks, including China's,
have also been either guiding or permitting their currencies to
trade lower.
By contrast, many other emerging markets, such as Russia,
Brazil, Mexico, Turkey and South Africa, have been constrained
by high levels of debt, or tumbling currencies, high inflation
or plummeting revenues from resources - plus the risk or reality
of capital flight.
"It's incredible, and it is at complete odds with 2013, when
we had the 'taper tantrum' and everybody in Asia was scrambling
to hike rates," said Claudio Piron, co-head of currency and
rates strategy at BofA Merrill Lynch in Singapore.
"What we are witnessing ... is a fundamental divergence with
the monetary angle that the United States has played, and this
is an unproven experiment."
Bank governors from Korea and the Philippines have gone on
record saying they don't expect to fall back in sync when the
Fed does start tightening.
It might be uncharted territory, but the steady steer is
guided by strong disinflationary pressures, chiefly a halving in
the oil price since last summer, along with weak global demand
and slowing domestic growth.
The rate cuts are also being driven by specific domestic
political factors, said Cliff Tan, head of east Asian markets
research at MUFG in Hong Kong.
"It's possible we could end up involuntarily in a race to
the bottom, and it's a sign of global monetary policy being as
uncoordinated as anything I have seen in three decades," he
added.
Piron also points to improving current account balances,
particularly in the higher-risk countries such as India and
Indonesia, in part due to the collapse in the cost of oil
imports, on which the region heavily depends.
The European Central Bank and Bank of Japan are also still
easing policy, pumping out cash that could offset outflows into
dollar assets.
And weaker second-tier currencies will help Asia deal with
slowing exports and the broad decline in major currencies such
as the euro, yen and Australian dollar.
Analysts expect more of the same.
Credit Suisse economist Santitarn Sathirathai said further
monetary easing is likely in China, India, Indonesia and
Singapore, while Piron expects policymakers to keep the lid on
currencies.
"The last thing the Bank of Thailand or Bank of Korea want
is an appreciation of the currency that undoes what benefit they
can get from a rate cut," he said.
(Editing by Will Waterman)