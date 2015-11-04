(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Sonali Paul and Denny Thomas
MELBOURNE/HONG KONG Nov 4 A new breed of buyers
and a handful of cashed-up energy firms are set to pounce on oil
and gas producers and assets in the Asia Pacific next year, as a
prolonged plunge in oil prices deepens the pain of an industry
loaded with debt.
Some $14 billion worth of deals have already been launched
in Australia this year, but with oil prices forecast to stay
around $50 a barrel for at least another year, companies are
paring back the value of their assets and those short of funds
or struggling to pay down debt may look to sell, bankers say.
"Vendors are getting more realistic, oil prices are a year
into being weak and we've got a lot of changes in companies, so
the fundamentals are there for activity," said Philip Graham,
co-head of Asia Pacific energy investment banking at Citigroup.
Australia's Woodside Petroleum, spurned in an
A$11.6 billion ($8.4 billion) bid for Oil Search, and
Scepter, a fund backed by Brunei and United Arab Emirates'
royals whose bid for Santos Ltd has also been rejected,
are waiting for their targets to cave in without upping their
offers.
A greater willingness to conclude deals may also flow from
management changes at companies looking to adapt to a world of
cheaper oil, as at Australia's Beach Petroleum and
Drillsearch Energy Ltd, which agreed a A$1.2 billion
($865 million) merger last month.
Bankers say a new array of bidders, including private
Chinese enterprises and private equity firms, are likely to join
national oil companies and cashed-up producers like Woodside as
potential acquirers.
"The buyer universe is changing," said Morgan Stanley oil an
and gas banker Nicholas Godhard, who is advising Oil Search in
its defence against Woodside.
NEW BUYERS
Chinese gas distribution companies, such as ENN Energy
, want to lock in supplies of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) to ease their dependence on state-owned giants CNOOC Ltd
, PetroChina and Sinopec,
bankers say.
While the gas distributors are not yet ready to do full
takeovers and take on development risk, they are eager to
acquire stakes that will give them gas supplies or act as a
hedge against supply from sources closer to home.
Chinese entrepreneurs and congolomerates looking to
diversify into energy are also entering the fray. Conglomerate
Fosun International Ltd, primarily an insurance group,
snared its first oil assets last year when it bought Australia's
Roc Oil Co for A$474 million. Fosun declined to comment, while
ENN did not respond to emails seeking comment.
"We've been surprised by the emergence of entrepreneurs.
They seem to have access to very large sums of money from state
banks," said Morgan Stanley's Godhard.
Chinese state firms like PetroChina and national oil
companies like Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas)
and Thailand's PTT Exploration & Production
, although burned by top-of-the-market acquisitions
between 2010 and 2014, are also not being counted out as
potential buyers.
"They take a long term view, recognize that E&P (exploration
and production) is a risky business and are not completely
deterred by oil price volatility," said S&P senior director
Mehul Sukkawala.
PNG TARGETED
The coveted assets in both Oil Search and Santos are stakes
in the Papua New Guinea LNG project, seen as one of the world's
lowest cost and expandable new LNG projects.
PNG is likely to spawn other deals in 2016 as players there
look to consolidate holdings, alongside sales of Southeast Asian
assets by U.S. and European majors and independents, and sales
by smaller Australian players.
Bankers see U.S.-listed PNG firm InterOil Corp as a
likely target. InterOil declined to comment on what it called
market speculation.
"People will bid for InterOil as an alternative way and
cheaper way of getting at LNG projects in Papua New Guinea,"
said Viral Gathani, head of energy, natural resources and
infrastructure at CIMB.
($1 = 1.3873 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Denny Thomas; Editing by Richard
Pullin)