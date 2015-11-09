(Adds details)
DOHA Nov 9 The oil market is expected to become
more balanced in 2016 as demand continues to grow, OPEC
Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said on Monday ahead of the
producer group's policy meeting next month.
"The expectation is that the market will return to more
balance in 2016," he said in a speech at an Asian ministerial
energy roundtable in the Qatari capital Doha.
"We see global oil demand maintaining its recent healthy
growth. We see less non-OPEC supply. And we see an increase in
the demand for OPEC crude," Badri said, according to the text of
the speech published on the OPEC website.
Most of the oil supply increases in recent years have come
from high-cost production, Badri said, in a clear reference to
supply sources such as U.S. shale oil.
"The market is now taking on board this new reality and
gradually resetting itself, as we can see with falling non-OPEC
supply growth and stronger demand," he said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which
decided late last year to focus on maintaining market share
instead of propping up oil prices, holds its next policy-setting
meeting at its Vienna headquarters on Dec. 4.
Saudi Arabia's vice oil minister said on Monday that
long-term oil market fundamentals remain robust but prolonged
low prices could threaten security of supply and pave the way
for a price spike.
The comments from Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman suggest the
OPEC heavyweight is satisfied with its strategy of not cutting
production and allowing low prices to reduce supplies.
Brent crude was trading at $47.64 a barrel at 0908
GMT, compared with levels around $115 in June last year.
