DOHA Nov 9 Long-term oil market fundamentals
remain robust but prolonged low prices could threaten security
of supply and pave the way for a price spike, Saudi Arabia's
vice oil minister said on Monday.
The world's largest crude exporter will continue investing
in its oil and gas sector, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.
"For a major reserve holder, oil producer and exporter such
as Saudi Arabia, our focus has always been on the long-term
trends shaping the oil market," he said in a speech at an Asian
energy conference in the Qatari capital Doha.
"Rather than being a commodity in decline, as some would
like to portray, supply and demand patterns indicate that the
long-term fundamentals of the oil complex remain robust."
The comments suggest the OPEC heavyweight is satisfied with
its strategy of not cutting its production and allowing low
prices to reduce supplies, without losing its market share
against competitors.
Prince Abdulaziz said cuts in oil industry investments
elsewhere in the world would lead to a drop in crude supplies
from non-OPEC countries in 2016 and beyond that was unlikely to
be reversed. Meanwhile, growth in demand fuelled mainly by Asia
would remain strong, though slower than in the past.
"The potential impact of current cuts in expenditure on
future oil supplies is both substantial and long-lasting," he
said.
"Non-OPEC supply is expected to fall in 2016, only one year
after the deep cuts in investment. Beyond 2016, the fall in
non-OPEC supply is likely to accelerate, as the cancellation and
postponement of projects will start feeding into future
supplies, and the impact of previous record investments on oil
output starts to fade away.
"Previous cycles have shown that the impact of low oil
prices is long-lasting, and that the scars from a sustained
period of low oil prices can't be easily 'erased'."
Prince Abdulaziz said a prolonged period of low oil prices
was unsustainable, warning it could "reduce the resilience of
the oil industry, undermining the future security of supply and
setting the scene for another sharp price rise".
"Just as the assertions, heard a few years ago - that the
oil price would reach $200 a barrel - were proved wrong, so the
recent assertion that the oil price has shifted to a new low
structural equilibrium will also turn out to have been wrong."
CONTINUING TO INVEST
Oil companies around the world have deferred some $200
billion worth of projects including complex, expensive ventures
that hold huge resources, such as Canadian oil sands and
deepwater projects in Africa and southeast Asia.
But Saudi Arabia appears keen to send a message to the
market that it is moving ahead with its oil and gas projects.
"As a responsible and reliable producer with a long-term
horizon, the kingdom is committed to continue to invest in its
oil and gas sector, despite the drop in the oil price," Prince
Abdulaziz said.
"These measures validate our belief in the strength of the
long-term fundamentals of energy markets, and demonstrate the
importance that Saudi Arabia attaches to maintaining its oil
export capability and spare capacity."
Prince Abdulaziz also rejected the idea of some analysts
that the current oil price drop resembles one in the mid-1980s.
"The current low levels of spare capacity, together with the
robust growth in demand, indicate that the current market
fundamentals are different from those of the early 1980s, and
that comparisons with that period are therefore misplaced."
In 1985, global oil consumption was just over 59 million
barrels per day and available spare production capacity was at a
historic high of over 10 million bpd, meaning the ratio of spare
capacity to global consumption was about 17 percent, he said.
In 2015, oil consumption is estimated at 94 million bpd
while usable spare capacity, mainly in Saudi Arabia, is
estimated at 2 million bpd - a ratio of spare capacity to
consumption of about 2 percent.
"This is one of the few industries in the world that is
operating at such a thin cushion. Spare capacity acts as an
insurance policy against unanticipated changes in oil market
conditions and is key to maintaining oil price and global
economic stability."
