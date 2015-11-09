DOHA Nov 9 Following is the full text of a
speech by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's
vice minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources at an Asian
ministerial energy roundtable in the Qatari capital Doha:
Globalization, together with stronger trade and financial
ties, means that each nation's prosperity has become closely
intertwined with that of the rest of the world. This cannot be
seen more clearly than in the area of energy. Rather than
independence, the world of energy is one of interdependence,
where the security of supply - and that of demand - are two
sides of the same coin.
In such an interdependent world, a constructive dialogue
between consumers and producers is essential to promote trust,
cooperation, information exchange, and a deeper understanding of
each other's policies. The Asian Ministerial Energy Round Table
has become a key feature of this global energy dialogue.
The last few months have been, without doubt, very unusual,
if not unique, for the oil market. After years of relative
stability, the oil price started falling in the second half of
2014, losing more than 50 per cent of its value in a relatively
short period of time.
The sharpness and the speed at which the price fell has
fuelled many analysts' imaginations, with some explaining the
fall in the oil price in terms of conspiracy theories and
geopolitical games.
Others consider the current changes to be structural in
nature - where we have entered a 'new oil order' with oil prices
staying at this level, or falling even lower, for a long period
of time; the cost curve for oil shifting downwards; the US shale
producers assuming the role of the swing producer; and OPEC as
an organization playing no, or only a limited, role in market
stabilization, with some even going so far as declaring the
death of OPEC.
Virtually every oil price cycle in the past has generated
its own narrative; this one is no different. Despite their
fundamental flaws, such narratives often dominate the energy
discourse and tend to shape market expectations and beliefs.
For a major reserve holder, oil producer, and exporter such
as Saudi Arabia, our focus has always been on the long-term
trends shaping the oil market. Rather than being a commodity in
decline, as some would like to portray, supply and demand
patterns indicate that the long-term fundamentals of the oil
complex remain robust.
One fundamental flaw in the current narrative is the
tendency to compare the current price fall with that of the mid
1980s. But this comparison is simply misguided. Market
conditions now are fundamentally different from what they were
then.
In 1985, global oil consumption stood at just over 59
million b/d and the available spare capacity was at a historical
level of over 10 million b/d, and a ratio of spare capacity to
global oil consumption was about 17% per cent.
In 2015, oil consumption is estimated to reach 94 million
b/d, while usable spare capacity, mainly held in Saudi Arabia,
is estimated at 2 million b/d - in other words, a ratio of spare
capacity to oil consumption of about 2 per cent. This is one of
the few industries in the world that is operating at such a thin
cushion. Spare capacity acts as an insurance policy against
unanticipated changes in oil market conditions and is key to
maintaining oil price and global economic stability.
There is another fundamental difference from the mid 1980s.
Despite all the macroeconomic uncertainties engulfing the global
economy, oil demand continues to grow at a robust pace and set
to increase by 1.5 million b/d in 2015, the strongest growth
seen in the past few years. This is in contrast to the early
1980s where global oil consumption fell between 1980 and 1984 by
more than 2.3 million b/d.
There may be some bumps on the road, and the phenomenal
growth seen in the last three decades in Asia may not be
repeated, as growth in oil demand will be moderated by efforts
to efficiency enhancement and oil substitution. But the
petroleum industry should not lose sight of the fact that scale
matters.
Globalization, industrialization, urbanization, and rapid
development - all fuelled by energy - will continue to lift
hundreds of millions of people out of poverty and to expand the
size of the middle class from the current level of 1.8 billion
to 3.2 billion in 2020, and to 4.9 billion in 2030, with the
bulk of this expansion occurring in Asia. The new emerging
middle class will be made up of people who are younger, and
eager to increase their consumption. Such young demographics
amidst rising income levels will keep energy demand on an upward
trend.
The current low levels of spare capacity, together with the
robust growth in demand, indicate that the current market
fundamentals are different from those of the early 1980s and
that comparisons with that period are therefore misplaced.
To meet the expected increase in demand, the world needs all
sources of energy - including oil, gas, renewables, nuclear, and
solar. The Kingdom has always been of the view that there are
plenty of resources to meet the projected increase in demand.
The peak oil theories that dominated the energy discourse few
years ago - insisting that global oil production had already
reached a peak - have proved to be simply wrong.
The pendulum has now moved in the opposite direction, and
expectations of 'scarcity' have been replaced with expectations
of 'abundance'. However, while the availability of resources has
never been the constraint, it is also true that conditions must
be put in place to provide the right incentives for the industry
to explore and to develop these reserves in an efficient and
timely manner. There is a sense of complacency and a
misconceived perception that the challenges faced by the
industry few years ago - ranging from the small number of new
oil discoveries, to the sharp rise in industry costs, to the
difficulty in retaining talent, to the high decline rates in
mature areas, and to the increasing complexity of developing new
finds - have all but disappeared.
The fast and sharp industry response to the current fall in
the oil price, however, has shown clearly that the
sustainability of investment and output growth can't be achieved
'at any price'. While it is true that underground resources are
abundant, the technical and human resources, and the financial
resources needed to develop these reserves, are not.
Both the industry and the supply chain remain highly
vulnerable to sharp price movements. Around $200 billion of
investments in energy have been cancelled this year, with energy
companies planning to cut another three to eight per cent from
their investments next year. This is the first time since the
mid 1980s that the oil and gas industry will have cut investment
in two consecutive years. The IEA describes the current decline
as 'the biggest in oil history'. Under increasing fiscal
pressure, many governments in key oil producing countries are
being forced to cut their investments in the energy sector and
to revise downward their expansion targets. The impact of the
recent cut in capital expenditure has not just been confined to
oil exporters; it is also being felt in importing countries,
where the decline in oil prices has increased the risks for
firms in the Asian oil and gas sector, affecting their
investment plans.
The potential impact of current cuts in expenditure on
future oil supplies is both substantial and long lasting. Nearly
5 mb/d of projects have already been deferred or cancelled.
Also, the reduction in Capex at existing producing fields -
including investment in enhanced oil recovery projects - will
only accelerate the already high decline rates, especially in
offshore ageing fields.
In fact, after three years of positive growth, non-OPEC
supply is expected to fall in 2016; only one year after the deep
cuts in investment. Beyond 2016, the fall in non-OPEC supply is
likely to accelerate, as the cancellation and postponement of
projects will start feeding into future supplies, and the impact
of previous record investments on oil output starts to fade
away.
An important part of the current narrative is that these
cuts in investment and output can be quickly reversed when oil
prices start rising again. This is attributed to the view that
investment cycles are becoming shorter and the supply curve more
elastic. But this is wishful thinking. Previous cycles have
shown that the impact of low oil prices is long lasting, and
that the scars from a sustained period of low oil prices can't
be easily 'erased'. During sharp downturns, the industry tends
to lose talent, technical expertise, financial resilience, and
the confidence to embark on new investments. Unfortunately, none
of these adverse impacts on our industry can be quickly
reversed.
The extreme price movements that we have witnessed recently
are very harmful for producers, consumers, and industry players.
For producers whose economies are highly reliant on oil
revenues, they undermine their development plans and complicate
their macroeconomic management. For consumers, oil price
volatility induces uncertainty in the general macroeconomic
environment, reducing investment and capital formation, and
undermining the viability of their energy policies. For the oil
industry, sharp price swings make future planning extremely
difficult, delaying much-needed investment in the oil sector.
The impact of such price instability is not just confined to
the oil sector; the spillovers are being strongly felt in other
parts of the energy complex - such as renewables and natural
gas. This is because price instability undermines the viability
of energy policies - of both producers and consumers - that are
aimed at increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix,
and enhancing energy efficiency.
As we saw back in 2008, high oil prices proved to be
unsustainable, and the price fell sharply following the great
financial crisis. But this works in the opposite direction. A
prolonged period of low oil prices is also unsustainable, as it
will induce large investment cuts and reduce the resilience of
the oil industry, undermining the future security of supply and
setting the scene for another sharp price rise. Just as the
assertions, heard a few years ago - that the oil price would
reach $200 a barrel - were proved wrong, so the recent assertion
that the oil price has shifted to a new low structural
equilibrium - will also turn out to have been wrong.
As a responsible and reliable producer with long-term
horizon, the Kingdom is committed to continue to invest in its
oil and gas sector, despite the drop in the oil price. Concrete
steps are also under way to reduce the energy intensity of the
Kingdom's economic activity, through the implementation of
energy efficiency schemes. Saudi Arabia has also taken steps to
diversify its use of energy resources. These measures validate
our belief in the strength of the long-term fundamentals of
energy markets, and demonstrate the importance that Saudi Arabia
attaches to maintaining its oil export capability and spare
capacity.
Saudi Arabia plays, and will continue to play, a proactive
role in stabilizing oil market conditions by building on its
close relationship and ongoing cooperation with both producers
and consumers, and through its effective and constructive
engagement in OPEC and the IEF. However, in an increasingly
interdependent world, achieving this objective is a shared
responsibility. Both consumers and producers have a common
interest in working collectively to achieve a more stable
market; this is essential for sustaining much-needed investment
and for ensuring a stable, secure, and sustainable energy system
to the benefit of all. The International Energy Forum remains
the only international energy body under whose umbrella both
producers and consumers can cooperate on energy issues, exchange
information, and gain deeper understanding of each other's
energy concerns to enhance their common interests. The IEF
should continue to organize Round Table events and extend their
reach to other regions.
Back in 2010 in Cancun, Mexico, I stated that the IEF 'is an
embodiment of the shared views of producers and consumers and a
recognition of the need for stronger, broader and more effective
cooperation.' This cannot be more true than it is now, during
these times of challenge and uncertainty.