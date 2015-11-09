(Adds OPEC, delegate comments)
By Rania El Gamal
DOHA Nov 9 Long-term oil market fundamentals
remain robust but prolonged low prices could threaten security
of supply and pave the way for a price spike, Saudi Arabia's
vice oil minister said on Monday.
The world's largest crude exporter will continue investing
in its oil and gas sector, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in a
speech at an Asian energy conference in the Qatari capital Doha.
"Supply and demand patterns indicate that the long-term
fundamentals of the oil complex remain robust," he said.
The comments suggest OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia is
satisfied with its strategy of not cutting production and
allowing low prices to reduce supplies, without losing market
share to competitors.
Oil prices, at around $47 a barrel, have more than
halved since July 2014 on ample supplies.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets
to review policy on Dec. 4. Two other OPEC officials on Monday
made upbeat comments about the 2016 outlook, suggesting big
changes are unlikely.
Prince Abdulaziz said cuts in oil industry investment
elsewhere in the world would lead to a drop in crude supplies
from non-OPEC countries in 2016 and beyond that was unlikely to
be reversed. Meanwhile, growth in demand fuelled mainly by Asia
would remain strong, though slower than in the past.
"Non-OPEC supply is expected to fall in 2016, only one year
after the deep cuts in investment," he said.
"Beyond 2016, the fall in non-OPEC supply is likely to
accelerate, as the cancellation and postponement of projects
will start feeding into future supplies, and the impact of
previous record investments on oil output starts to fade away."
Prince Abdulaziz said a prolonged period of low oil prices
was unsustainable, warning it could "reduce the resilience of
the oil industry, undermining the future security of supply and
setting the scene for another sharp price rise".
"Just as the assertions, heard a few years ago - that the
oil price would reach $200 a barrel - were proved wrong, so the
recent assertion that the oil price has shifted to a new low
structural equilibrium will also turn out to have been wrong."
CONTINUING TO INVEST
Oil companies around the world have deferred some $200
billion worth of projects including complex, expensive ventures
that hold huge resources, such as Canadian oil sands and
deepwater projects in Africa and southeast Asia.
But Saudi Arabia appears keen to send a message to the
market that it is moving ahead with its oil and gas projects.
"As a responsible and reliable producer with a long-term
horizon, the kingdom is committed to continue to invest in its
oil and gas sector, despite the drop in the oil price," Prince
Abdulaziz said.
While Saudi Arabia sees a robust market over the long term,
OPEC has yet to complete a review of its long-term strategy as
members disagree about the need to support a fair price and
boost revenue, delegates say.
OPEC governors - officials representing the member countries
- met last week at the group's Vienna headquarters to discuss
the latest draft of the long-term strategy document.
"We have not yet finished, next year maybe," said one
delegate. "We need more time. It won't be discussed at the
conference in December."
