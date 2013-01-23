(Changes rank of AKD Opportunity Fund in table to No. 6 from No. 32 after Lipper corrects fund's return to 95.6 percent from 65.8 percent. Ranks of other funds and average returns in paragraph four also change on revised data available on Jan 23, 2013) By Nishant Kumar HONG KONG, Jan 18 Forty-two mutual funds investing in Asia stormed into the list of the world's top 100 best performing equity funds in 2012 as regional markets from India to Southeast Asia rallied. The top 100 list includes 14 equity funds each from Pakistan and Thailand and nine from India, according to an analysis of data for 27,153 actively managed equity mutual funds tracked by Thomson Reuters Lipper globally. The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100 share index surged 49 percent, while Bangkok's benchmark SET index finished 35.8 percent up last year, making them the two best performing share markets in Asia. The Asia-focused funds produced an average return of 62.2 percent, outperforming the top market in the region as well as the 18.6 percent advance in the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan. Nearly 7,300 equity funds investing in Asia and tracked by Lipper returned an average 17.9 percent in 2012. By comparison, non-Asian funds gained 13.3 percent, the data showed. ASIAN EQUITY FUNDS IN WORLD'S TOP-100 ------------------------------------- For a list in PDF, click: link.reuters.com/der35t Rank Fund Name Geographical 2012 Focus Return (%) 5 Golden Arrow Selected Stocks Pakistan 105.29 Fund 6 AKD Opportunity Fund Pakistan 95.60 17 Bualuang Top-Ten Thailand 75.92 20 Safeway Mutual Fund Limited Pakistan 74.23 22 ICICI Prudential Banking & India 72.21 Fincl Services-Growth 28 NAFA Stock Fund Pakistan 69.40 32 CAM Philippines Equity Fund Philippines 66.44 33 UOB Smart Dividend-Focused Thailand 66.38 Equity 35 Nomura Asia Series (Nomura Philippines 65.20 Philippine Focus) 36 Smallco Investment Australia 64.77 40 PYN Elite Far East exc 64.03 Japan 43 JS Pension Savings Fund - Pakistan 62.59 Equity Sub Fund 46 Asian Stocks Fund Limited Pakistan 61.07 48 Atlas Stock Market Fund Pakistan 60.69 50 Reliance Banking India 60.52 Fd-Retail-Growth Pl-Growth Option 52 JS Growth Fund Pakistan 60.43 53 Pakistan Pension Fund-Equity Pakistan 60.31 Sub Fund 65 Kokusai Asia Real Estate Asia 59.31 Related Equity Open (ex-Japan) 66 Sub Bualuang Open-end Thailand 58.88 67 UTI Banking Sector India 58.71 Fund-Regular Plan-Income 69 Buakaew Open-end Thailand 58.50 71 Buakaew 2 Open-end Thailand 58.43 72 Bualuang Long-Term Equity Thailand 58.32 74 Bualuang Capital Open-end Thailand 58.27 75 Bualuang Equity RMF Thailand 58.19 77 Sahara Banking and Financial India 58.16 Services Fund-Growth 78 Religare Banking Fund-Growth India 58.13 79 Reliance Media & Entertainment India 57.96 Fund-Growth Plan 81 Atlas Pension Islamic Fund - Pakistan 57.61 Equity Sub Fund 82 1 A.M. Valued Stock - Dividend Thailand 57.56 83 Buakaew Income Thailand 57.47 84 Bualuang Thanakom Open-end Thailand 57.08 85 Bualuang Infrastructure RMF Thailand 56.91 86 Bualuang Infrastructure Thailand 56.84 Open-end 89 SBI MSFU Emerging Business India 56.31 Fund-Growth 91 Atlas Pension Fund - Equity Pakistan 55.93 Sub Fund 92 Pakistan Islamic Pension Pakistan 55.70 Fund-Equity Sub Fund 93 SBI Magnum Sector Funds India 55.30 Umbrella-FMCG 94 Principal Emerging Bluechip India 55.03 Fund-Growth 97 ABL Stock Fund Pakistan 54.39 99 Aberdeen Small Cap Thailand 54.09 100 JS Islamic Fund Pakistan 54.07 Source: Thomson Reuters Lipper Return calculated for primary, actively managed equity mutual funds. All returns are in local currency of the fund. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)