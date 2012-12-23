* Bankers seek to broker block offerings to offset slump in
IPO work
* Block deals more than doubled to record $57.3 billion -
Thomson Reuters data
* Banks risk holding huge chunk of shares they can't
immediately offload
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Dec 24 Minutes after the market close
on a Tuesday in September, a number of bankers in Asia received
a phone call from Temasek Holdings looking to unload a
big chunk of shares in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
.
The bankers were given just one hour to assess whether they
could take on a $1 billion risk by underwriting the Singapore
state investor's selldown in Southeast Asia's largest
telecommunications firm by market value.
A flurry of meetings followed as bankers gathered their risk
and compliance, sales and trading teams and top management to
determine how aggressively they could bid.
Such so-called block deals have become the mainstay of Asian
investment banks this year, bringing relief to IPO-starved
equity capital markets (ECM) bankers in the region.
The surge in block deals to a record $57.3 billion this year
has shifted the focus from IPO origination teams to the
syndicate desks, as pressure to execute these deals smoothly, at
a profit, has risen dramatically.
The push to win mandates has led banks to propose selling
shares at small discounts - a move that will please vendors but
makes it harder to draw investors in and increases the risk that
banks will be left holding unsold stock.
"You can't continue to do it for the league table and either
not make money or lose money because after a couple of years
you'll be looking for another job," said an equities banker who
was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. "You can't
keep doing things at a kamikaze price and not make money."
Historically, equity deals in the Asia-Pacific accounted for
nearly two-thirds of investment banking revenues, compared with
under 20 percent in Europe or the United States. Overall, deals
have fallen sharply as initial public offerings receded, with
ECM fees in Asia ex-Japan comprising slightly more than one
third of total investment banking revenues in 2012.
As a result, bankers have been forced to broker block deals
to offset the more than 50 percent slump in IPO volumes this
year.
To put it simply, a block deal, also known as accelerated
bookbuilds, involves the sale of a large chunk of publicly
traded shares after market hours. Banks buy the block of shares
from sellers including private equity firms or corporates, then
procure buyers among pension funds, hedge funds and asset
managers, usually at a discount to the market price.
But to stay competitive in the cut-throat ECM business,
banks are prone to offer slim discounts, with sometimes unhappy
consequences.
Morgan Stanley was stuck with a portion of the $350
million block of China Resources Gas Group Ltd stock
it failed to sell last month, Thomson Reuters publication IFR
reported. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit
Suisse AG were left with some shares on a $720 million
sale of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd. in July,
according to IFR.
"There is always a risk that banks that are behind on the
curve, behind on the game, may lean into a trade more than might
be prudent," said an equity capital markets banker, who was not
authorised to speak publicly on the matter. "That's where
eagerness to win clouds judgment."
Goldman Sachs Group Inc led in underwriting blocks
this year in Asia ex-Japan, working on 39 deals worth $9.7
billion, closely followed by Citigroup, which handled 24
deals totaling $9 billion. UBS AG ranked third with
$7.7 billion from 38 deals, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Hong Kong accounted for nearly half of the region's blocks
business, with volumes inflated by American International Group
Inc's $14.5 billion selldowns in AIA Group Ltd
. India stood at No. 2 with $5.8 billion of deals.
"If you haven't been a leading participant on block trades
and made money on them, then you had a tough year," said
Jonathan Penkin, head of equity capital markets for Asia
ex-Japan at Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong.
BLOCK PARTY
Banks typically make money on blocks by charging a straight
fee, similar to IPOs, or by buying the stock from the vendor at
an agreed price and then selling it at a higher price. Such
deals can be very profitable, but come with high risk, as
underwriters often commit their balance sheets to win business
as they seek to climb league table rankings.
Citigroup, for example, earned between $12 million and $15
million on Cairn Energy Plc's $924 million block sale of
Cairn India shares in September, according to Thomson
Reuters estimates.
Still, volatile markets and aggressive risk bids can make
block deals particularly tricky to price at a profit, as was the
case when Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS underwrote
Vodafone Plc's $6.6 billion offering of China Mobile Ltd
shares in 2010, which is still the biggest ever block
deal in Asia ex-Japan.
"There are very few banks that can actually do this type of
transaction and very few that have the ability to commit this
sort of capital," said an equity capital markets banker who has
worked on several large block offerings in the region.
"The only reason to do this is we're in the business to
generate revenue for the firm."
DOMINO OF EVENTS
A call from a client seeking to sell a block of shares
usually sparks some frantic footwork.
Banks gather some of their top personnel, including heads of
sales and trading, ECM and syndicate bankers. Depending on the
size, some deals may require approval right from the top at
headquarters in Europe or the United States.
In the case of Vodafone, Goldman's then chief financial
officer, David Viniar, and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn had
to sign off on the deal, according to sources with knowledge of
the transaction.
While making a bid, banks usually agree to a backstop price,
or the minimum price at which to sell the shares, and commit to
buying any unsold stock at that price. To lure investors, stocks
are normally sold at a discount, which averages around 10
percent or less.
The larger the discount, the easier it is for banks to find
buyers, reducing the risk there will be of any unsold stock in
the block deal. But to win block mandates and please vendors,
banks sometimes offer very low discounts.
As an incentive, banks often have an "upside sharing
mechanism" whereby they agree to share part of the profit with
the vendor if shares are sold above the backstop price. Banks
typically keep one-third of the profits, with vendors taking the
rest, under that arrangement.
After winning a block mandate, banks send notes with details
of the offering to their equity sales desk and those in private
banking teams, who then blast the so-called term sheets to their
clients. Pretty soon, orders start coming in.
"An hour after launch you have pretty good visibility if
your deal is going to work," said an ECM banker, who was not
authorised to speak about the matter publicly.
To mitigate potential losses, banks hedge the long positions
on the stock by taking short positions on a basket of comparable
companies or a benchmark index or future contracts.
Even if the underwriter loses money on a block deal, due to
a drop in stock price or lack of demand, it still earns
brokerage and foreign exchange commissions. The bank also
dominates trading in the stock for days after the block is done,
bringing in more revenue.
The banks also tend to profit by selling residual shares if
the market goes up after a selldown.
"We're simply not actively lowering our standards of risk
management. We're being more aggressive in how we originate,
source these block opportunities," said Rupert Mitchell, head of
equity syndication for Asia-Pacific at Citigroup.
BUSY YEAR AHEAD
A key measure of the success of blocks is how the stock
trades immediately after a placement is completed. Any hint of
unsold stock sitting with underwriters or a whiff that they
struggled to generate enough demand meets with intense downside
pressure when the stock resumes trading.
Underwriters are mindful not to be left holding more than 5
percent of the stock as they are then required to disclose it to
the market. That gives traders a chance to short the stock,
anticipating a decline when the underwriter eventually offloads
the stake and creates a sudden supply of shares.
Last month, China Resources Gas tumbled 10.5 percent a day
after placing new shares at an 8.2 percent discount, bruising
sole underwriter Morgan Stanley. IFR reported the U.S. bank was
left holding a chunk of the stock, even as sources close to the
bank said the deal was fully allocated.
In July, when Carlyle Group LP sold a $720 million
stake in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd, the
stock fell as much as 11.7 percent the next day, double the
discount offered on that sale. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Credit Suisse managed the Carlyle selldown.
Yet, banks are expected to aggressively pursue blocks, set
to keep bankers busy next year.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, which
has built a string of minority stakes in Asian banks, may
off-load some non-strategic stakes due to stringent new capital
rules, sources added.
Singapore's Temasek and Malaysian sovereign wealth fund
Khazanah Nasional Bhd are also expected to keep
bankers busy as they continue to churn their portfolios.
Other non-strategic stakes that bankers say are ripe for a
selldown include BNP Paribas' 6 percent holding in
South Korea's Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd, though
the French bank has shown little interest in paring its position
yet.