HONG KONG Dec 22 November outflows from Korea- and Japan-focussed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) led a net $140 million of outflows from ETFs focused on countries and sub-regions in Asia-Pacific, estimated data by Thomson Reuters Lipper shows.

Nearly 90 Korea-focussed ETFs tracked by Lipper and collectively managing $10.6 billion recorded a net outflow of $312 million. Those focused on Japan saw net outflows worth $175 million, the first outflow since April.

For a break-up by country/region of net ETF flows for the last year, click on: link.reuters.com/cer65s

ETFs focused on Asia ex-Japan as a whole, a popular and relatively low-cost way of accessing these markets, saw net outflows worth $145 million. They had lost about $460 million in October, the data showed.

Hong Kong-focused ETFs gathered a net $207 million, the biggest net inflow in the region for November.

Polaris Taiwan Top 50 Tracker Fund saw the biggest estimated net inflow of $379 million in Asia-Pacific, boosting assets to $3.3 billion.

iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund recorded an estimated net outflow of $297 million, the highest by any other ETF in the region, the data showed.

About 590 exchange-traded funds tracked by Lipper and focused on Asia-Pacific countries and sub-regions managed about $137 billion last month, according to their last disclosed asset data, down from $147 billion in October. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)