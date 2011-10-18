* Asian exchanges seen as national asset
* ASEAN trading link no prelude to M&A
By Rachel Armstrong
SINGAPORE, Oct 18 Major cross-border
consolidation at Asian stock exchanges won't happen any time
soon as political interests mean few governments will be willing
to let national bourses fall into foreign hands, senior
executives from the region's bourses said on Tuesday.
"The sovereignty of exchanges as a national asset is
something that we need to continue," Dato' Tajuddin Atan, chief
executive of Bursa Malaysia Berhad , said in his speech
at the World Exchange Congress Asia.
The last decade has seen major consolidation at European and
U.S. stock exchanges, driven in part by increasing competition
from alternative trading platforms such as Chi-X and Bats Global
Markets.
But Asia has largely stayed on the sidelines, with Singapore
Exchange Ltd withdrawing its bid for Australia's ASX
Ltd in April this year after the government there
blocked it.
William Barkshire, senior advisor to the chairman of Hong
Kong Mercantile Exchange, said this was likely to continue for
the next five years.
"In the immediate future I see some limited exchange and
post-trade consolidation, but largely being only domestic in
nature," he said, speaking in a personal capacity.
"It will be a long time before it reaches the extent of
consolidation in the west, given political, regulatory barriers,
concern over too rapid deregulation following the western
financial crisis," he added.
Bourses in South East Asia are due to launch the ASEAN
(Association of South East Asian Nations) link, a cross-border
trading platform, next year.
But Bursa Malaysia's Atan indicated this is unlikely to be a
prelude to full-blown consolidation.
"In ASEAN the stock exchanges are the country's national
asset, therefore the sovereignty of the exchange takes priority
over its business obligations," he said.
Seth Merrin, chief executive of global trading network
Liquidnet, said Asian exchanges needed to think beyond M&A if
they want to become global players.
"Every investment banker on earth is calling every head of
exchange on earth, telling them all the great opportunities they
could acquire or be acquired by," he said.
"You've got to broaden your strategies, think about other
ways you can go global - it's 2011, the Internet is out there,
there's connectivity."
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)