By Patturaja Murugaboopathy
March 22 Doubts the Trump administration would
be able to pass a new healthcare plan this week to replace
"Obamacare", let alone deliver promised tax cuts and corporate
deregulation, dragged down Emerging Asia currencies on
Wednesday.
Investors worried that a failed healthcare reform push would
portend trouble for policy promises that have propelled
financial markets in recent months.
"One thing we know for sure now is that there are no rubber
stamps for Trump's agenda," said Stephen Innes, senior trader at
OANDA.
Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on
Wednesday, hitting regional currencies as investors pulled out
of risk assets.
The South Korean won and the Indian rupee
, which were the major gainers over the past week, fell
about a quarter of a percent each.
The Taiwan dollar and the Philippine peso
also slipped, although China's yuan bucked the regional trend
after the People's Bank of China set its trading midpoint at the
strongest level this week.
Analysts said North Korea's failed missile test on Wednesday
had litle if any effect on the South Korean won and other Asian
currencies.
Asian equities and currencies have risen this year on
improving economic data which has attracted risk-taking
investors.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
has risen nearly 12 percent this year, while
currencies such as the South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar
have gained more than 5 percent each.
But now doubts over the Trump administration's ability to
pull off big reforms has raised questions over whether Asian
markets could still lure investors in a more risk-averse
investment climate.
A few analysts, however, are still positive.
"Data from Asia has been pretty good compared to the end of
last year. We have seen the bottom of the the Asian economies'
lows," said Irene Cheung, senior FX Strategist at ANZ Bank
"My core perspective is, you could see some currencies in
Asia outperforming based on fundamentals."
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the
day at 0701
GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 111.370 111.71 +0.31
Sing dlr 1.399 1.3994 +0.01
Taiwan dlr 30.490 30.458 -0.10
Korean won 1123.300 1120.3 -0.27
Baht 34.640 34.669 +0.08
Peso 50.290 50.185 -0.21
Rupiah 13326.000 13318 -0.06
Rupee 65.458 65.29 -0.26
Ringgit 4.423 4.423 +0.00
Yuan 6.886 6.8928 +0.10
Change so far
Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move
Japan yen 111.370 117.07 +5.12
Sing dlr 1.399 1.4490 +3.56
Taiwan dlr 30.490 32.279 +5.87
Korean won 1123.300 1207.70 +7.51
Baht 34.640 35.80 +3.35
Peso 50.290 49.72 -1.13
Rupiah 13326.000 13470 +1.08
Rupee 65.458 67.92 +3.76
Ringgit 4.423 4.4845 +1.39
Yuan 6.886 6.9467 +0.89
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Eric Meijer)