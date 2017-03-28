* Some Asian currencies fall on profit-taking
* Technical indicators show some currencies are overbought
* India, Indonesia markets closed for holiday
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Patturaja Murugaboopathy
March 28 Most emerging Asian currencies on
Tuesday fell from multi-month highs the previous day as the
dollar gained back a bit of strength and traders took profits on
regional units.
The dollar recovered from a four-month-low as anxiety over
Donald Trump's setback on healthcare gave way to tentative hopes
for the U.S. President's planned stimulus policies.
"Today is a day of reflection and consolidation," said
Stephen Innes, senior trader at OANDA, adding that there were
waves of profit-taking.
Technical indicators such as the Relative Strength Index
showed the Taiwan dollar, the Indian rupee
and the Thai baht are in the overbought zone and a few
other currencies near that zone.
The Malaysian ringgit declined on weak crude oil
prices which were hovering near a four month low, while the
South Korean won which fell earlier on the day on
dollar short covering, recovered later.
The Philippine peso was slightly down, due to
dollar demand from corporate and foreign outflows from the
equity markets.
Foreigners have net sold about $130 million in Philippine
equities, according to the exchange data.
Markets in India and Indonesia were closed for public
holidays.
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent on Tuesday. It
has fallen nearly 3 percent this month. If it declined another
2 percent, that would take it to levels before Donald Trump won
the November election to be U.S. president.
With collapse of the healthcare legislation late last week,
doubts have emerged about whether Trump can pass his other
reforms such as tax cuts and infrastructure spending, the bets
on which the dollar rose sharply since November.
While two more likely Fed rate hikes this year are expected
to support the greenback, some analysts said the rate hikes are
not a certainty with mounting risks ahead.
Given political uncertainty, a rate hike in the United
States in June is not guaranteed, and "that favours the emerging
market currencies, especially the high yielders," Innes said.
On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May will
formally notify the European Union of Britain's intention to
leave it, triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and
launching two years of unprecedented negotiations. However
analysts said its impact on emerging Asian currencies would be
small.
"EM Asia currencies are not expected to be knocked back in
'risk off' moves," Mizuho senior economist Vishnu Varathan wrote
in a note.
YUAN SLIP
China's yuan fell 0.12 percent to 6.8843 per
dollar.
While other emerging Asian currencies have been volatile in
line with dollar movements over the past few weeks, the yuan has
been resilient. The 3-month volatility of China's yuan stood at
3.8 percent on Tuesday, the lowest among the emerging Asian
currencies.
"Yuan is relatively steady, ahead of the release of U.S
Treasury FX report" said Qi Gao, FX strategist for Scotiabank in
Singapore.
The U.S. Treasury's next report on the issue is due in
April. It is awaited to see if any country will be labelled a
currency-manipulator.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day
at 0730 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move
day
Japan yen 110.630 110.65 +0.02
Sing dlr 1.395 1.3932 -0.09
Taiwan dlr 30.155 30.250 +0.32
Korean won 1113.000 1112.8 -0.02
Baht 34.411 34.389 -0.06
Peso 50.175 50.12 -0.11
Rupiah* 13309.000 13309 +0.00
Rupee* 65.035 65.04 +0.00
Ringgit 4.415 4.409 -0.14
Yuan 6.885 6.8767 -0.11
* Closed for market
holiday
Change so far
Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move
Japan yen 110.630 117.07 +5.82
Sing dlr 1.395 1.4490 +3.91
Taiwan dlr 30.155 32.279 +7.04
Korean won 1113.000 1207.70 +8.51
Baht 34.411 35.80 +4.04
Peso 50.175 49.72 -0.91
Rupiah 13309.000 13470 +1.21
Rupee 65.035 67.92 +4.44
Ringgit 4.415 4.4845 +1.57
Yuan 6.885 6.9467 +0.90
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)