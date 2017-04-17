FOREX-Dollar hits June highs after data backs continued Fed tightening
* Sterling flat after strong rise on BoE rate decision (Updates to U.S. afternoon trading)
April 17 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.220 108.61 +0.36 Sing dlr 1.395 1.3972 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 30.346 30.400 +0.18 Korean won 1136.400 1140 +0.32 Baht 34.290 34.486 +0.57 Peso 49.490 49.43 -0.12 Rupiah 13260.000 13255 -0.04 Rupee 64.410 64.41 +0.00 Ringgit 4.403 4.405 +0.05 Yuan 6.883 6.8855 +0.04 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 108.220 117.07 +8.18 Sing dlr 1.395 1.4490 +3.90 Taiwan dlr 30.346 32.279 +6.37 Korean won 1136.400 1207.70 +6.27 Baht 34.290 35.80 +4.40 Peso 49.490 49.72 +0.46 Rupiah 13260.000 13470 +1.58 Rupee 64.410 67.92 +5.45 Ringgit 4.403 4.4845 +1.85 Yuan 6.883 6.9467 +0.93 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Sterling flat after strong rise on BoE rate decision (Updates to U.S. afternoon trading)
* Dollar hits June high after data backs further Fed tightening
NEW YORK, June 15 Kyle Bass, the Hayman Capital Management L.P. founder who has long argued that the Chinese yuan is set to fall 30 percent against the U.S. dollar, on Thursday said he remains short the currency because problems from China’s credit bubble are “metastasizing.”