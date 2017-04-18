FOREX-Dollar index hits lowest since Nov. 9 after weak U.S. data
* Dollar index hits lowest since Nov. after U.S. CPI, retail sales
April 18 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.090 108.89 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.398 1.3979 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.360 30.350 -0.03 Korean won 1135.100 1137.7 +0.23 Baht 34.380 34.25 -0.38 Peso 49.570 49.54 -0.06 Rupiah 13295.000 13283 -0.09 Rupee 64.510 64.51 +0.00 Ringgit 4.407 4.403 -0.09 Yuan 6.889 6.8835 -0.08 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 109.090 117.07 +7.32 Sing dlr 1.398 1.4490 +3.65 Taiwan dlr 30.360 32.279 +6.32 Korean won 1135.100 1207.70 +6.40 Baht 34.380 35.80 +4.13 Peso 49.570 49.72 +0.30 Rupiah 13295.000 13470 +1.32 Rupee 64.510 67.92 +5.29 Ringgit 4.407 4.4845 +1.76 Yuan 6.889 6.9467 +0.83 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Dollar index hits lowest since Nov. after U.S. CPI, retail sales
June 14 The dollar index on Wednesday fell to its lowest since Nov. 9 against a basket of major currencies that measure its strength after the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. CPI and retail sales data.
LONDON, June 14 The dollar steadied on Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy statement widely expected to raise interest rates for the third time in six months but also to signal doubts over how soon it may make its next move.