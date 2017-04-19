GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
April 19 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR; CHANGE AT 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.470 108.4 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.395 1.3956 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.393 30.406 +0.04 Korean won 1138.500 1142.4 +0.34 Baht 34.310 34.358 +0.14 Peso 49.670 49.64 -0.06 Rupee 64.625 64.63 +0.00 Ringgit 4.407 4.409 +0.05 Yuan 6.877 6.8860 +0.13 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 108.470 117.07 +7.93 Sing dlr 1.395 1.4490 +3.85 Taiwan dlr 30.393 32.279 +6.21 Korean won 1138.500 1207.70 +6.08 Baht 34.310 35.80 +4.34 Peso 49.670 49.72 +0.10 Rupee 64.625 67.92 +5.10 Ringgit 4.407 4.4845 +1.76 Yuan 6.877 6.9467 +1.01 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
June 15 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.520 109.56 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.375 1.3753 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.211 30.230 +0.06 Korean won 1122.400 1123.9 +0.13