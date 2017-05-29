May 29 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0139 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.400 111.31 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.384 1.3815 -0.16 Korean won 1119.900 1120.7 +0.07 Baht 34.090 34.018 -0.21 Peso 49.800 49.75 -0.10 Rupiah 13310.000 13294 -0.12 Rupee 64.440 64.44 0.00 Ringgit 4.269 4.267 -0.05 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.400 117.07 +5.09 Sing dlr 1.384 1.4490 +4.72 Korean won 1119.900 1207.70 +7.84 Baht 34.090 35.80 +5.02 Peso 49.800 49.72 -0.16 Rupiah 13310.000 13470 +1.20 Rupee 64.440 67.92 +5.40 Ringgit 4.269 4.4845 +5.05 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)