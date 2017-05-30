(Add details, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick May 30 Asian currencies slipped on Tuesday against a firmer dollar as political uncertainty in Britain and the eurozone bogged down their respective currencies - shifting focus to the greenback. Sterling slipped after a poll showed British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party in upcoming elections dropped to 6 percentage points. The euro fell on concerns over a bailout for Greece, as eurozone finance ministers failed to agree with the International Monetary Fund last week on Greek debt relief. "A few polls in the UK highlighted what the market thought would be a soft Brexit turned out to be a hard Brexit," said Stephen Innes, a senior trader for currency broker OANDA. "This risk environment is weighing negatively on global sentiment." The dollar index moved up 0.33 percent as at 0632 GMT against a basket of currencies. "We'd expect the EUR to remain somewhat tender, imparting also some upside dollar resilience against the other majors and Asian currencies," OCBC Bank said in a note. The South Korean won fell about 0.27 percent against the dollar, down for a third consecutive session. South Korea is scheduled to issue industrial output data for May on Wednesday, with a Reuters poll of 13 analysts expecting exports to have risen in May for the seventh straight month, but at a slower pace because of fewer working days. South Korea said on Tuesday it had conducted a joint drill with a U.S. bomber following a missile test by North Korea. North Korea's leader was reported to have ordered the development of more powerful strategic weapons to defend the country against the United States. China's yuan did not trade because of a national holiday. The offshore yuan however, lost about 0.04 percent against the dollar on Monday after spiking up as much as 0.23 percent. While market participants were waiting to see how a new central bank fixing methodology will work when China opens on Wednesday after a long weekend, offshore yuan markets were quoting the currency slightly weaker at 6.8305 per dollar China is changing how it calculates the yuan's guidance rate for the second time this year, with the China Foreign Exchange Trade System trading platform saying that a "counter-cyclical factor" would be introduced into the way it calculates the yuan's reference rate each day. The Taiwan dollar did not trade because of a domestic holiday. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar was down about 0.12 percent against the dollar, extending its losses from Monday to fall to its lowest in nearly a week. "There's a bigger relation with the RMB complex," said OANDA's Innes. "Since the PBOC has been guiding the stronger fixes since last week, coupled with a ridiculous carry that has been imposed on the short CNH positions, the Singapore dollar is piggybacking movements on the underlying RMB." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0601 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.940 111.24 +0.27 Sing dlr 1.388 1.3861 -0.12 Korean won 1124.700 1121.7 -0.27 Baht 34.150 34.123 -0.08 Peso 49.865 49.82 -0.09 Rupiah 13332.000 13320 -0.09 Rupee 64.650 64.49 -0.26 Ringgit 4.282 4.2705 -0.26 Change so far Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 110.940 117.07 +5.53 Sing dlr 1.388 1.4490 +4.42 Korean won 1124.700 1207.70 +7.38 Baht 34.150 35.80 +4.83 Peso 49.865 49.72 -0.29 Rupiah 13332.000 13470 +1.04 Rupee 64.650 67.92 +5.06 Ringgit 4.282 4.4845 +4.74 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)