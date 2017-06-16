(Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew June 16 Asian currencies were lower on Friday as the U.S. dollar gained, boosted by strong jobs data which bolstered the case for a third rate hike in 2017 by the Federal Reserve. "The U.S dollar index is a lot firmer and if the majors are depreciating against the dollar then that typically means the Asian currencies are going to follow suit," said Tim Condon, head of Asia research at ING Financial Markets. The dollar index, recovering from a fall on Thursday after dismal inflation and retail data, was up 0.1 percent at 0534 GMT after weekly data showed that the number of unemployment benefit claims in the United States fell more than expected. Fed Chair Janet Yellen indicated on Wednesday that it remained confident inflation would rise to its target over the medium term, bolstered by what she described as a robust labour market that is continuing to strengthen. On Friday, the biggest loser among regional currencies was the South Korean won falling 1.2 percent, followed by the Philippine peso and the Taiwan dollar each down 0.5 percent. The peso was on track to post its worst week since November 2016. The Malaysian ringgit was 0.3 percent lower. The Chinese yuan edged 0.1 percent lower after the central bank set the midpoint rate sharply lower on Friday than the previous day at 6.7995 per dollar, the weakest level since June 2, reacting to greenback strength overnight. The Singapore dollar slipped 0.2 percent after rising marginally on data showing a contraction in non-oil exports was smaller than expected. For the coming week, the beginning of Brexit talks on Monday will be a theme influencing investors. SOUTH KOREAN WON The won's 1.2 percent drop was its steepest intraday decline in more-than three months and putting it on track for its worst week since early April. A dealer in Seoul said the USD/KRW pair extended its rise during hour as offshore players and local banks "opted to build up positions in anticipation of the USD's strength continuing for some time, thanks to bullish Fed views and prolonged uncertainty over U.S. politics". Dollar purchases by the National Pension Service added momentum, the dealer said. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar was on track for a ninth straight day of losses and its steepest weekly decline since early March. "It may be a combination of the weakness in yen and a late reaction from Panama breaking off relations and dropping its recognition of Taiwan, and recognising China," Condon said. On Monday, Panama said it had broken with Taiwan to forge ties with Beijing. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0534 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.150 110.91 -0.22 Sing dlr 1.386 1.3834 -0.22 Taiwan dlr 30.400 30.247 -0.50 Korean won 1137.500 1124.1 -1.18 Baht 33.990 33.95 -0.12 Peso 49.895 49.63 -0.53 Rupiah 13300.000 13284 -0.12 Rupee 64.720 64.54 -0.29 Ringgit 4.277 4.265 -0.28 Yuan 6.815 6.8100 -0.07 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.150 117.07 +5.33 Sing dlr 1.386 1.4490 +4.52 Taiwan dlr 30.400 32.279 +6.18 Korean won 1137.500 1207.70 +6.17 Baht 33.990 35.80 +5.33 Peso 49.895 49.72 -0.35 Rupiah 13300.000 13470 +1.28 Rupee 64.720 67.92 +4.94 Ringgit 4.277 4.4845 +4.85 Yuan 6.815 6.9467 +1.94 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Yena Park from Seoul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Richard Borsuk)