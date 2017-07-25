EM ASIA FX-Down; South Korean won, baht lead losses

July 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.260 111.09 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.362 1.3618 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.380 30.359 -0.07 Korean won 1118.000 1114 -0.36 Baht 33.460 33.39 -0.21 Peso 50.820 50.735 -0.17 Rupiah 13315.000 13308 -0.05 Rupee 64.340 64.34 +0.00 Ringgit 4.280 4.276 -0.09 Yuan 6.752 6.7502 -0.03 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.260 117.07 +5.22 Sing dlr 1.362 1.4490 +6.38 Taiwan dlr 30.380 32.279 +6.25 Korean won 1118.000 1207.70 +8.02 Baht 33.460 35.80 +6.99 Peso 50.820 49.72 -2.16 Rupiah 13315.000 13470 +1.16 Rupee 64.340 67.92 +5.56 Ringgit 4.280 4.4845 +4.78 Yuan 6.752 6.9467 +2.88 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)