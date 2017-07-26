EM ASIA FX-Down; S.Korean won leads losses

July 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0133 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.930 111.88 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.363 1.3620 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.368 30.360 -0.03 Korean won 1119.600 1115.3 -0.38 Baht 33.480 33.45 -0.09 Peso 50.500 50.54 +0.08 Rupiah 13335.000 13325 -0.07 Rupee 64.380 64.38 +0.00 Ringgit 4.283 4.28 -0.07 Yuan 6.756 6.7520 -0.06 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 111.930 117.07 +4.59 Sing dlr 1.363 1.4490 +6.32 Taiwan dlr 30.368 32.279 +6.29 Korean won 1119.600 1207.70 +7.87 Baht 33.480 35.80 +6.93 Peso 50.500 49.72 -1.54 Rupiah 13335.000 13470 +1.01 Rupee 64.380 67.92 +5.50 Ringgit 4.283 4.4845 +4.70 Yuan 6.756 6.9467 +2.83 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)