EM ASIA FX- Most Asian currencies steady, investors await Yellen's address

(Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew July 11 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies traded sideways on Tuesday as investors awaited clues on when the U.S. central bank would tighten monetary policy from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's two-day address to the congress. The U.S. dollar's advances against major peers slowed with a pause in the rise of sovereign bond yields, and investor caution ahead of Yellen's speech. Yellen is due to make a semi-annual testimony before the U.S. Congress on Wednesday and Thursday, and dollar bulls are banking on her to retain a hawkish stance, emboldened by last Friday's relatively robust U.S. non-farm jobs report. Forex markets have remained calm amid a conspicuous lack of fresh central bank cues and ahead of key earnings reports, Mizuho Bank said in a note. Among regional currencies, the Taiwan dollar led the gains, up 0.1 percent in thin trade. The Indian rupee rose 0.07 percent, gaining for the fourth straight day, ahead of June consumer price inflation data scheduled to be out on Wednesday. India's consumer inflation is expected to have slowed to a record-low in June to 1.7 percent, pressured by a sharp drop in food and oil prices, a Reuters poll showed, a result that could intensify calls for an interest rate cut. Meanwhile, the Thai baht hit its lowest in more than a month, easing 0.1 percent. Bank of Thailand's assistant governor, Vachira Aromdee, said on Tuesday, that the strength of the Thai baht is having a limited impact on exports. The Chinese yuan was marginally lower for a sixth session in seven, hurt by corporate dollar demand and a weaker fixing. On Tuesday, the People's Bank of China resumed open market operations, after a 12-sesion hiatus, injecting 40 billion yuan. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso fell 0.2 percent, hitting its lowest since September 2006. "It is a combination of domestic politics and, on a technical perspective, USD/PHP appears well supported above 50 level," says Andy Ji, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Data on Tuesday showed that while exports rose for a sixth straight month in May, the trade deficit widened for the month from a year earlier. However, Ji said as long as overseas remittances stay resilient, a widening in the trade deficit would not be a problem as long as it remains a product of stronger domestic demand. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0529 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.410 114.03 -0.33 Sing dlr 1.385 1.3845 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 30.546 30.585 +0.13 Korean won 1151.100 1149.5 -0.14 Baht 34.120 34.081 -0.11 Peso 50.780 50.695 -0.17 Rupiah 13392.000 13396 +0.03 Rupee 64.480 64.53 +0.07 Ringgit 4.296 4.295 -0.02 Yuan 6.804 6.8030 -0.02 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 114.410 117.07 +2.32 Sing dlr 1.385 1.4490 +4.66 Taiwan dlr 30.546 32.279 +5.67 Korean won 1151.100 1207.70 +4.92 Baht 34.120 35.80 +4.92 Peso 50.780 49.72 -2.09 Rupiah 13392.000 13470 +0.58 Rupee 64.480 67.92 +5.33 Ringgit 4.296 4.4845 +4.39 Yuan 6.804 6.9467 +2.09 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)