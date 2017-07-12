FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Taiwan dollar up; Philippine peso down
#Asian Currency News
July 12, 2017 / 1:43 AM / a day ago

EM ASIA FX-S. Korean won, Taiwan dollar up; Philippine peso down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT.
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
 
 Change on the day at 0138 GMT                      
 Currency                 Latest bid  Previous day  Pct Move
 Japan yen                113.620     113.92        +0.26
 Sing dlr                 1.380       1.3817        +0.09
 Taiwan dlr               30.495      30.593        +0.32
 Korean won               1144.800    1151.1        +0.55
 Baht                     34.000      34.11         +0.32
 Peso                     50.570      50.53         -0.08
 Rupiah                   13366.000   13390         +0.18
 Rupee                    64.585      64.59         +0.00
 Ringgit                  4.293       4.296         +0.07
 Yuan                     6.794       6.8012        +0.11
                                                    
 Change so far in 2017                              
 Currency                 Latest bid  End 2016      Pct Move
 Japan yen                113.620     117.07        +3.04
 Sing dlr                 1.380       1.4490        +4.97
 Taiwan dlr               30.495      32.279        +5.85
 Korean won               1144.800    1207.70       +5.49
 Baht                     34.000      35.80         +5.29
 Peso                     50.570      49.72         -1.68
 Rupiah                   13366.000   13470         +0.78
 Rupee                    64.585      67.92         +5.16
 Ringgit                  4.293       4.4845        +4.46
 Yuan                     6.794       6.9467        +2.25
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.