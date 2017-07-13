EM ASIA FX- S.Korean won, Taiwan dollar, Thai baht up

July 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.180 113.13 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.378 1.3773 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.370 30.490 +0.40 Korean won 1139.500 1145.1 +0.49 Baht 33.930 34.02 +0.27 Peso 50.480 50.55 +0.14 Rupiah 13340.000 13369 +0.22 Rupee 64.538 64.54 +0.00 Ringgit 4.286 4.292 +0.14 Yuan 6.784 6.7888 +0.07 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End 2016 Pct Move Japan yen 113.180 117.07 +3.44 Sing dlr 1.378 1.4490 +5.19 Taiwan dlr 30.370 32.279 +6.29 Korean won 1139.500 1207.70 +5.99 Baht 33.930 35.80 +5.51 Peso 50.480 49.72 -1.51 Rupiah 13340.000 13470 +0.97 Rupee 64.538 67.92 +5.24 Ringgit 4.286 4.4845 +4.63 Yuan 6.784 6.9467 +2.40 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)