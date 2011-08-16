* Benchmark VLCC earnings tumble below zero

* Confidence in dirty tanker market at all-time low

* Clean tanker rates rise on strong Asia demand

By Randy Fabi

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 Rates for crude tankers on key Asian freight routes are expected to hover near multi-year lows this week as more operators refuse to agree to depressed rates despite an ever expanding tanker fleet.

For clean tankers, rates are seen rising on strong Asian demand for fuel products, shipbrokers said on Tuesday.

CRUDE

The Baltic Exchange's rate for 260,000-tonne crude tankers from West Africa to China tumbled to a 22-month low of W43.86 on Monday from W44.43 last week as waning demand and oversupply problems weigh.

Confidence in the crude oil tanker industry has tumbled to an all-time low, with a growing number of shipowners mulling whether to pull their vessels from the market, the top executive of the world's largest independent tanker operator told Reuters.

"I don't think the market can get worse. Nobody seems willing to say no (to cheap freight rates) to try and push the market up," said Jens Martin Jensen, chief executive of Oslo-listed Frontline .

Rates on the benchmark Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) export route from the Middle East to Japan dipped to W45.31 from W45.90 last week.

When translated into average earnings, rates dipped into negative territory with operators getting -$801 a day.

Earnings have traded below zero for most of August, meaning owners are paying more to operate their vessels on a daily basis than they are getting in revenues. The market dropped to a record low of -$1,889 earlier this month.

Shipowners were beginning to refuse to take rates at below zero, indicating a bottom to the market may have been reached.

"Charterers are trying to mop up the balance of August cargoes, however owners are not willing to take any lower rates despite the over-supplied tonnage available," said broker firm ICAP.

Rates for 80,000-tonne aframax tankers from Southeast Asia to East Coast Australia fell to a 5-month low of W96.28 from W97.50 last week.

PRODUCTS

Clean rates for Long Range (LR1) tankers on the benchmark TC5 Middle East to Japan route rose to 12-week high of W137.42 on Monday from W130.50 last week on firm Asian demand for fuel oil and naphtha.

"Although it has been a quiet start to the week due to holidays, Middle Eastern stem dates are coming out and we will wait to see if this brings with it some increased activity," ICAP said. "Lists currently looked balanced and rates stable."

In the intra-Asia market, medium range (MR) tankers travelling from Singapore to Japan jumped to W159.14 from W158.79 a week ago. Rates hit a 3-1/2 month high of W159.86 on Friday.

The Baltic Exchange's rate for South Korea to North America's West Coast eased to $31.36 a tonne from $31.38 last week. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Sugita Katyal)