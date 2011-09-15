* Cape rates off 10-month high
* Rally driven by strong China coal, iron ore demand
* Rates to come under pressure on oversupply problem
By Randy Fabi
SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Rates for capesize dry bulk
carriers on key Asian freight routes are expected to hover near
2011 highs over the next week as a sharp rally begins to fade
due to pressure from abundant vessel supplies.
For smaller panamax vessels, rates are seen steady in
short-term with support from the capesize market, shipbrokers
said on Thursday.
CAPESIZE
Benchmark capesize fixture rates from Australia to China
rose to $11.713 a tonne on Wednesday from $10.688 last
week. The market hit a 10-month high of $11.741 on Monday.
"Demand for iron ore and coal in China remains solid, but
for how much longer that is uncertain. Shipowners are enjoying
the ride while it lasts," said a Singapore-based shipbroker.
Rates for the Brazil-China route climbed to $28.823
a tonne from $26.477 last week. The market also surged to a
10-month high of $28.864 on Tuesday.
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index rose to
its highest in nearly nine months on Wednesday, jumping 1.37
percent or 26 points to 1,927 points in a fifth session of
gains.
Industry experts believed the sharp rally would be
short-lived as a flood of new ships offsets strong Asian
commodities demand.
Khalid Hashim, managing director of Thai-listed Precious
Shipping , predicted the BDI index could tumble by
nearly half by the end of 2011 to as low as 1,000 points.
Technicals indicated the benchmark index would extend its
gain to 2,062 in a week, based on its wave pattern and a
Fibonacci projection analysis.
"As the capesize market rises to new 2011 highs, the
potential for splitting cargoes has emerged as a case for an
increase in panamax rates," said Erik Nikolai Stavseth, analyst
at Arctic Securities.
PANAMAX/SUPRAMAX
The rate of panamax vessels travelling via the transpacific
route rose to a three-month high of $14,190 a day on
Wednesday from $13,233 last week.
"With Korea and large parts of China coming off holidays,
activity expectedly picked up on Wednesday and further squeezed
the amount of spot tonnage available in the Pacific basin," said
broker firm ICAP.
In the supramax market, freight rates for shipments from
Australia to Japan and South Korea, two major coal importers,
also surged to a three-month high of $12,818 a day from $12,373
last week.
"The Chinese and Koreans returned to the market, which
increased activity on both fresh stems and tonnage in the
market," ICAP said.
Rates from the east coast of India to China rose to a
two-week high of $11,196 a day from $10,876 last week.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)