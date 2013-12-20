SINGAPORE Dec 20 Dirty tanker rates on key Asian
freight routes could edge down next week due to year-end
holidays, but are likely to remain firm, ship brokers said on
Friday.
Rates on the benchmark very large crude carrier (VLCC)
export route to Japan from the Middle East on Thursday
rose to W62.5 in the Worldscale measure, up from W61 a week
earlier.
But Shell and Exxon paid a premium, fixing tankers at W63.5
on Thursday and Wednesday, for early January loading positions,
chartering data showed.
"These were very much positional fixtures so charterers paid
a higher rate," said one Singapore-based tanker broker.
"The market was quiet early in the week, but has started to
come alive in the past two days. We expect it to quieten again
next week."
Norwegian shipbroker Fearnley said in a research note that
rates would remain around current levels.
Charter rates for VLCCs from West Africa to China
remained unchanged at W59.5 on Thursday from the week before.
Unipec, the chartering and shipping subsidiary of Sinopec
and Taiwan energy company CPC, were both active on Thursday,
according to chartering data.
But the market has been flat as charterers remained quiet, a
VLCC broker said.
Rates for 80,000-tonne aframax tankers from Southeast Asia
to East Coast Australia continued to surge, rising to
W110 on Thursday, up from W105 a week earlier.
"Charter rates started to come off on Thursday as charterers
concluded business ahead of the holiday. We think that softening
will continue," said a Singapore-based aframax broker.
In the clean tanker market, rates for medium range tankers
travelling to Japan from Singapore climbed to W117 on
Thursday, against last Thursday's close of W114.
Charter rates are expected to remain relatively firm because
tonnage is tight and charterers want to fix their remaining
cargoes before the end of this year, Fearnley said.
The next Asia tanker report will be on Jan.3
(Reporting by Keith Wallis)