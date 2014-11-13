* Capesize charter rates trend lower on Thursday - broker
* Panamax rates expected to continue to decline - broker
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, Nov 13 Rates for capesize bulk
carriers on key Asian routes could rebound next week if
chartering activity increases, although gains would be capped
with plenty of ships available, brokers said.
Capesize freight rates on trade routes from Australia and
Brazil to China continued to trend down on Thursday in a quiet
chartering market, brokers said.
But a revival in rates would be sparked if major iron ore
miners such as Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group
and Vale remain active and tighten tonnage
supply, brokers said.
"There have been a few fixtures this week from FMG, which
has not been in the market for some time. Rio has been in the
market and Vale has done a few fixtures this week," said a
Singapore-based capesize broker on Thursday.
FMG chartered several ships at $8.65-$8.90 per tonne on
Thursday for voyages from Australia to China, brokers said.
That was after rates for the Western Australia-China route
slipped to $9.00 per tonne on Wednesday from $9.42 a
week earlier.
"There have been a number of vessels which have fixed out to
the east, thus reducing the available tonnage to perform
transatlantic cargoes and this can put pressure on the rates,"
Norwegian ship broker Fearnley said in a weekly note on
Wednesday.
Rates for voyages on the Brazil-China route were
trending lower on Thursday, with charterers offering $21.50 per
tonne compared with $22.15 on Wednesday and $25 a week earlier.
Rates in the smaller panamax market lost steam as the market
became over-tonnaged on reduced chartering activity, brokers
said. The trend is expected to continue into next week, a
Singapore-based panamax broker said on Thursday.
Rates for a panamax transpacific voyage fell to
$10,881 per day on Wednesday against $11,744 last week.
Freight rates for smaller supramax bulk carriers rebounded
slightly, with transpacific rates from China rising to about
$9,000 per day this week compared with $8,000 last week, brokers
said.
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index closed
at 1,327 points on Wednesday, down from 1,464 points last week.
Technical analysis showed the benchmark is expected to fall to
1,291 in a week, as it has broken a support at 1,403.
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)