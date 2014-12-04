* Rates on Brazil, Australia routes to China hit new lows
for year
* Rio Tinto only miner chartering ships this week -broker,
Reuters data
* Panamax rates sliding on lack of cargoes -broker
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE Dec 4 Rates for capesize bulk carriers
on key Asian routes, which set new lows for the year on
Wednesday, are set to continue their decline next week as too
much tonnage chases too few cargoes, brokers said.
"It's a pretty dire market at the moment," said one
Singapore-based capesize broker on Thursday. "I can't remember
rates being this low for a long time."
Rio Tinto is the only one of the big miners
actively chartering ships, the broker said, and even if other
miners such as Brazil's Vale SA too some charters,
"it would not make a dent in the tonnage available."
Rio Tinto chartered two capesize vessels in the past week,
Reuters data showed, while other miners such as Vale and
Fortescue Metals Group stayed out of the market.
Some owners are hoping there will be one last rally in the
capesize market before the Christmas holidays, Norwegian ship
broker Fearnley in a weekly note on Wednesday.
"However, looking at supply-demand figures as well as the
dropping forward freight agreement values, such a rally appears
unlikely," it said.
Freight rates for the Western Australia-China route
were at $6.79 per tonne on Wednesday, down from $8.27 a week
earlier. Wednesday's rate was the lowest this year and close to
last year's low of $6.78 per tonne.
Rates for the Brazil-China route were also at their
lowest for this year on Wednesday, closing at $16.72 per tonne
against $18.49 a week earlier. Last year's low was $16.40.
Rates in the smaller panamax market will also continue to
fall next week as the available tonnage builds amid few signs of
new cargoes, a Singapore-based panamax broker said on Thursday.
"There are no fresh cargo inquiries. There's definitely no
upside," the Singapore-based broker said.
Daily rates for a panamax transpacific voyage fell
by more than $1,000 to $8,263 per day on Wednesday, continuing a
decline that started in early November.
Freight rates for smaller supramax bulk carriers remain
stable with round trip voyages to India paying around $12,000
per day, Fearnley said in its weekly note.
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index closed
at 1,079 on Wednesday, down from 1,239 last week.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)