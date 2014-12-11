* Capesize rates fall to six-year lows
* Capesize market "a disaster" -owner
* Capesize rates below ship operating costs -accountancy
firm
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, Dec 11 Rates for capesize bulk
carriers on key Asian routes, which crashed close to six-year
lows on Wednesday, will continue their inexorable fall in the
face of few fresh cargoes, brokers said.
"The market is not very pretty. I've never seen it this low
in my time. There is absolutely nothing happening," one
Singapore-based capesize broker said on Thursday.
"Capesizes are a disaster," a Hong Kong owner of dry bulk
ships including capesize vessels told Reuters on Thursday.
Capesize spot rates from Australia to China are down to the
equivalent to $5,500 per day, below the daily cost of operating
a 180,000 dwt (deadweight tonne) capesize ship, the Singapore
ship broker said.
Daily operating costs, including crew wages, repairs and
insurance, for a capesize iron ore and coal carrier are around
$7,300 per day, according to accountancy firm Moore Stephens.
Rates have fallen due to a lack of iron ore cargoes from
Brazil and coal from South Africa. There have been limited
cargoes from Australia, the Singapore broker said.
Rio Tinto was the only major miner actively
chartering capesize ships this week, according to Reuters
freight data.
"There is no sign of a rebound. The market keeps coming
off," the broker said.
The capesize market is "imploding on a close to total
absence of prompt demand," Norwegian ship broker Fearnley said
in a weekly note on Wednesday.
Freight rates for the Western Australia-China route
were at $5.67 per tonne on Wednesday, the lowest since January
2009, and down from $6.79 a week earlier.
Rates for the Brazil-China route were also at their
lowest since January 2009 on Wednesday, closing at $15.18 per
tonne against $16.72 a week earlier.
Rates in the smaller panamax market will also continue to
slide next week as the number of ships available for charter
outpaces the volume of new cargoes, a Singapore-based panamax
broker said on Thursday.
"I think it will steadily soften over the next week. We are
still seeing a lot of tonnage available," he said.
Daily rates for a panamax transpacific voyage fell
to $7,341 per day on Wednesday, down from $8,263 per day last
week. This is the lowest level since Oct. 1.
Freight rates for smaller supramax bulk carriers rose to
around $13,000 per day, up from $12,000 per day, for voyages
from Indonesia to India, Fearnley said in its weekly note.
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index closed
at 911 on Wednesday, down from 1,079 last week.
