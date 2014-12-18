* Australia-China capesize rates hit lowest since Dec 2008

* Broker sees bleak outlook for first quarter

By Keith Wallis

SINGAPORE Dec 18 Rates for capesize bulk carriers on key Asian routes will come under further pressure next week after the price of an Australia to China voyage tumbled to a new six-year low on Wednesday, brokers said.

"There are too many ships. It's a charterer's market," said a Singapore-based capesize broker on Thursday.

"The outlook is for a bleak first quarter next year."

Freight rates from Australia to China have dropped to around $5 per tonne, the lowest level since Dec. 10, 2008. Capesize rates from Brazil to China are the lowest since January 2009.

Australian miners are still chartering vessels but the volume of cargoes has not been enough to offset the absence of cargo from South Africa and iron ore cargoes from Brazil, the broker said.

BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group together chartered 11 capesize ships on the open spot market in the past week, according to Reuters chartering data.

The same miners chartered 10 capesize vessels between Sept. 22-26 when freight rates were about 50 percent higher at $7.50-$7.95 per tonne.

Rio Tinto fixed a capesize voyage from Dampier to Qingdao in China at $5.05 per tonne, brokers and Reuters freight data showed.

"We are at levels where the market cannot fall significantly further and we now see several owners not willing to trade," Norwegian shipbroker Fearnley said in a weekly note on Wednesday.

Freight rates for the Western Australia-China route were at $5.14 per tonne on Wednesday against $5.67 per tonne last week.

Rates for the Brazil-China route were down to $12.47 per tonne on Wednesday compared with $15.18 per tonne last week.

Rates in the smaller panamax market were showing mixed signals on Thursday, said a Singapore-based panamax broker.

Prices for China and north Pacific voyages were trending lower, he said. But owners were resisting charterers' attempts to push rates lower for trips from Indonesia on buoyant cargo volumes, he said.

Rates for a panamax transpacific voyage fell to $6,537 per day on Wednesday, down from $7,341 last week. That is the lowest level since Sept. 4.

Freight rates for smaller supramax bulk carriers have held steady at around $13,000 per day for voyages from Indonesia to India, Fearnley said in its weekly note.

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index closed at 827 on Wednesday, down from 911 a week earlier. Technical analysis showed the benchmark may drop towards 677 in a week.

The next dry bulk report will be on Jan. 8 due to the Christmas and New Year holidays. (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)