* Capesize rates close to 6-year low despite flurry of
fixtures
* Over 50 capesize ships waiting for cargo around
China-Singapore
* Panamax rates gain more than 60 pct in 2 weeks on cargo
rebound
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, Feb 26 Rates for capesize bulk
carriers, which are close to six-year lows, could show only
slight improvement next week as the glut of available tonnage
may outweigh any uptick in chartering after the end of the Lunar
New Year holiday in China, brokers said.
"The capesize market is not going anywhere before next week
or the week after," said one Singapore-based ship broker on
Thursday.
"The cargo volumes are not there. Charterers come in and fix
one or two ships but it's not enough to do anything for the
market," the broker said.
The big three Australian miners - BHP Billiton, Rio
Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group - were all
active this week, chartering seven capesize ships to haul iron
ore from Australia to China, according to Reuters freight data.
But with more than 50 capesize vessels available for charter
between China and Singapore, the market is over-tonnaged, the
broker said.
Current charter rates are the equivalent of around $3,500
per day, the Singapore broker said. That is less than half daily
operating costs of $7,300 per day for capesize ships, according
to accountancy firm Moore Stephens.
Charter rates for the Western Australia-China route
were steady at $4.40 per tonne on Wednesday, virtually unchanged
in the last 10 sessions. That is near the level of $4.12 per
tonne reached on Jan. 12, the lowest since December 2008.
Rates for the Brazil-China route showed a slight
gain to $10.45 per tonne on Wednesday, after remaining flat at
around $10.20 per tonne since Feb. 18. But this is still close
to $9.65 per tonne hit on Jan. 9, the lowest since January 2009.
Freight rates in the smaller panamax market should continue
to climb next week as Chinese charterers return from the
holiday, a Singapore-based panamax broker said.
Rates for a panamax transpacific voyage rose to
$4,063 on Wednesday due to a rebound in cargo volumes. Rates
were higher at around $4,500 on Thursday, the panamax broker
said. This is a 63 percent gain since Feb. 5 when rates were
down to $2,743, the lowest since January 2009.
Freight rates for smaller supramax bulk carriers climbed
this week to around $6,000 per day for a round trip to the west
coast of India, against $5,000 per day two weeks ago, Norwegian
ship broker Fearnley said in a weekly note on Wednesday.
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index closed
up at 524 on Wednesday, against 509 last Wednesday.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)