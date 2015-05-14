* Australia-China rates hit highest level in five months
* Brazil-China rates climb to highest in over three months
* Tonnage supply tightens after fixture activity-ship broker
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, May 14 Rates for capesize bulk
carriers, which climbed to their highest since at least January
on Wednesday, are likely to remain steady next week on tighter
tonnage supply, ship brokers said.
That comes as charterers could hold back cargoes to cool
this week's rise in freight rates, a Singapore-based capesize
broker said on Thursday.
"The capesize market is quite tight for June-loading dates.
We could see rates climb or hold steady next week."
"Capesize rates from Brazil and South Africa and for
transatlantic voyages are still pushing up. There's been quite a
lot of activity this week," the broker said.
There have been more than 40 capesize fixtures since May 7,
according to Reuters chartering data with multiple charters
arranged by miners, including Vale and BHP Billiton
, and operators such as Germany's Oldendorff Carriers.
Rates from Australia to China had flattened out after this
week's rally, he said.
"Average daily earnings (are) up more than 50 percent
week-on-week coming in at an average of $7,000," Norwegian ship
broker Fearnley said in a weekly note on Wednesday.
Despite the rise rates are barely enough to cover daily
operating costs, Fearnley and the Singapore capesize broker
said.
The increase in rates was driven by a combination of delays
over bad weather, a larger number of idled ships that had
reduced tonnage capacity, and increased iron ore sales, the
Fearnley note said.
Charter rates for the Western Australia-China route
were around $5.55 per tonne on Wednesday, against $4.73 a week
earlier, and the highest since Dec. 10, 2014. They have hovered
close to $4.12 reached on Jan. 12, the lowest since December
2008.
Rates for the Brazil-China route climbed to $12.28
per tonne on Wednesday, compared with $10.32 last week, the
highest since Jan. 22. They dropped to $9.65 on Jan. 9, the
lowest since January 2009.
Freight rates in the smaller panamax market could climb
further next week amid buoyant cargo volumes from Australia and
to the east coast of India, a Singapore-based panamax broker
said.
Rates for a panamax transpacific voyage rebounded
this week to $4,257 per day, the highest since April 29.
Freight rates for smaller supramax vessels are likely to
slide next week on reduced chartering activity, shipbrokers
said.
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index closed
up at 634 on Wednesday against 575 last week.
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)