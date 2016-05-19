* Rates from Western Australia to China fall from six-month
high
* Capesize fleet to grow 11.6 pct -Bancosta
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, May 19 Freight rates for large
capesize dry cargo ships on key Asian routes could slide next
week as charterers rein in their activity following a flurry of
fixtures which pushed rates from Western Australia to China to a
six-month high this week, ship brokers said on Thursday.
That came as all three Australian iron ore miners - Rio
Tinto, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group
- cashed in on higher iron ore prices with a raft of
fixtures this week. Iron ore prices have climbed from a low of
$37 a tonne in December to around $56 a tonne this week.
"There were two days of optimism where the market was
pushing up and everything is looking rosy, then the market comes
off and rates fall through the floor," said a Singapore-based
capesize broker on Thursday.
"The capesize market is a never-ending roller coaster. Rates
are up, then they're down. There's no sustainability," the
broker said.
Capesize freight rates for a spot cargo from Western
Australia to China climbed to $4.63 a tonne on Tuesday, the
highest level since Dec. 1, 2015.
But they dropped again from Wednesday.
"The index level is now $4.35 a tonne but it's going to come
down. Offers from charterers are now around $4.20/$4.25 a tonne
so rates are going to get smashed," the broker said.
Iron ore and coal are staple cargoes for capesize ships
which can carry around 170,000 tonnes of the commodities.
"It does seem that the Australian miners are trying to sell
as much (iron ore) as possible while iron ore prices are good,"
Norwegian ship broker Fearnley said in a note on Wednesday.
"But all the miners expect iron ore prices to drop to
considerable lower levels in months to come," the Fearnley note
added.
The dry cargo market is facing continued pressure from
significant oversupply of ships and marginal trade growth.
The capesize fleet is estimated to grow by 11.6 percent from
now to 2019 with around 30 million deadweight tonnes (dwt)
scheduled for delivery this year, compared with just one percent
growth this year in seaborne cargo demand, shipbroker Banchero
Costa said in a research report on Thursday.
Freight rates for the Brazil-China route rose to
$8.46 per tonne on Wednesday, against $7.39 per tonne on the
same day last week.
Capesize charter rates for the Western Australia-China
route climbed to $4.36 per tonne on Wednesday compared
with $3.51 per tonne a week earlier.
Charter rates for smaller panamax vessels for a north
Pacific round-trip voyage were higher at $4,829 on Wednesday,
the highest since March 3, from $4,583 per day a week earlier.
Freight rates in the Far East for smaller supramax vessels
were again steady this week holding around $5,000 per day for a
Singapore to China voyage, Fearnley added.
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index rose to
642 on Wednesday from 652 last week.
(Editing by David Evans)