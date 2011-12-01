* Benchmark cape rates rise to 1-month high
* Technicals indicate dry index rangebound
* Panamax rates fall to 3-month low
By Randy Fabi
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Rates for capesize dry
bulk carriers on key Asian routes are expected to rise next week
on rising iron ore shipments from Australia, ship brokers said
on Thursday.
CAPESIZE
Benchmark capesize fixture rates from Australia to China
surged to a one-month high of $12.313 a tonne from
$10.933 last week on increasing freight demand.
Rio Tinto has booked at least six Chinese-bound capesize
bulk carriers so far this week, according to Reuters Freight
Views.
"Very strong Pacific fixing activity with Australian iron
ore majors on a chartering spree sent capesize rates higher,"
said Frode Morkedal, analyst with RS Platou Markets.
Fixture rates for capesize vessels on the Brazil-China route
rose to a near two-week high of $28.288 a tonne on
Wednesday from $27.704 last week.
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index rose
for a third session on Wednesday, climbing 18 points or 0.98
percent from the previous session to 1,846 points.
Technicals indicated the benchmark index would trade in a
range of 1,750-1,898 in the short term, with an escape needed to
provide its next direction.
PANAMAX/SUPRAMAX
The rate for panamax vessels travelling via the transpacific
route fell to a three-month low of $10,864 a day on
Wednesday from $12,140 last week.
"Despite an increased amount of fixing activity today, rates
continued to slide," said broker firm ICAP.
"Increasing tonnage levels in South China and a lack of
fresh stems put rates for Indonesia round voyages under
pressure."
In the supramax market, intra-Asia freight rates for
shipments from Australia to Japan and South Korea, two major
coal importers, dropped to a near 10-month low of $7,843 a day
from $8,373 last week.
Rates from the east coast of India to China eased to a
three-year low of $7,080 a day from $7,320 last week.
Iron ore exports from India, usually the world's third
biggest supplier of the steel-making ingredient, may fall by a
third to 65-70 million tonnes in the year to March 2012, the
head of major exporter, Sesa Goa, said last week.
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)