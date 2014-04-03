By Keith Wallis
| SINGAPORE April 3
SINGAPORE April 3 Rates for capesize bulk
carriers on key Asian routes are facing mixed fortunes with a
two-tier market opening up on Australia and Brazil iron ore
trades to China, brokers said.
Ship owners are resisting charterer's moves to push the
market significantly lower from Australia to China. A lack of
iron ore cargoes is causing a steady decline on the Brazil-China
route, ship brokers said.
"The market needs to get some direction. It's in the
doldrums," said one Singapore-based capesize shipbroker on
Thursday.
"Vale has not really reared its head for April loading
dates. There doesn't seem to be a lot of activity out of
Brazil," the broker said.
Charter rates on the Brazil-China trade have seen a steady
decline, losing about $3.50 per tonne in a week based on Reuters
freight data.
There has been more volatility on freight rates between
Australia and China, which dropped at the end of last week
following a fall in derivative prices. Rates recovered this week
following around 20 fixtures from Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and
FMG before edging down on Wednesday.
"The market is fairly quiet on Thursday. I don't see it
rebounding this side of the weekend. We are seeing resistance
from owners to push the market below $10 per tonne," the ship
broker said of the Australia-China capesize trade.
"West Australia rates have stabilised, albeit not recovered,
from last week's big sell off. Fixing volume on this route has
been high and could see the tonnage supply balance in the
Pacific tipped in owners favour if the good volume continues,"
Norwegian shipbroker Fearnley said in a note on Wednesday.
Rates for the Western Australia-China route closed
at $10.37 per tonne on Wednesday, although the last concluded
fixture was slightly lower at $10.19 per tonne. This compared
with last Wednesday's close of $10.96 per tonne.
Rates for the Brazil-China route closed at $23.41
per tonne on Wednesday, a steady decline from $26.84 per tonne a
week earlier. The last done deal was lower at $23.24 per tonne.
The combination of a lack of cargoes and too much tonnage
which pushed Pacific panamax rates lower this week will be made
worse by a collapse in cargo activity in the Atlantic, ship
brokers said.
Pacific panamax rates "should definitely be under $9,000 per
day by the weekend," said one Singapore-based panamax broker on
Thursday.
"There is a lot of tonnage coming available in north China
and Korea," the Singapore broker told Reuters.
Rates for a panamax transpacific voyage closed at
$9,903 per day, a loss in daily of earnings of more than $1,400
compared with $11,331 per day last Wednesday.
Supramax owners are also facing an oversupply of tonnage
which are weighing on charter rates.
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index closed
at 1,273 on Wednesday, down from 1,496 a week earlier.
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Anand Basu)